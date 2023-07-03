Long Beach has one of the best ice cream shops in the country, according to Yelp. But there’s a catch: It doesn’t sell ice cream.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day (coming up on July 16 this year), Yelp has published its Top Ice Cream Shops of 2023 list, and Long Beach own’s Fluffy’s Sno-Balls clinched fifth place.

While the beloved New Orleans-style shaved ice shop doesn’t sell ice cream, the frozen treat falls under Yelp’s “ice cream shop” label, and the sno-balls are so good, according to Yelpers, they made the top 5 list.

The shop opened in 2021, serving 70+ flavors including ones you’ll probably only ever find there — stuffed cheesecake, piña colada and butter popcorn. New Orleans-style shaved ice is distinct because of its fine, fluffy texture, unlike typical snow cones. Flavors at Fluffy’s Sno-Balls can also be made sugar-free.

Fluffy’s Sno-Balls came in fifth nationally and was the top-ranked California ice cream shop. A second location will open soon in Los Angeles.

“This is such a huge distinction, I’m so honored,” founder and co-owner Kevyn Lee-Wellington said in an Instagram post thanking customers and staff. Lee mentions a customer appreciation day will happen soon in thanks.

Lee-Wellington was also recently announced as one of the recipients of the inaugural 2023 National Pride Grant, which invests funds in LGBTQIA+ businesses in the United States. Over 700+ applications were submitted this year. More information about the grant can be found here.

Yelp frequently puts out themed Top 100 lists, and this is the second list put out for ice cream shops. Businesses that were identified as falling under the “ice cream” category were ranked by Yelp using both total volume and ratings of reviews from Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, among other factors.

As of the publication of the list, Fluffy’s Sno-Balls came in with 428 five-star Yelp reviews.

Other Southern California shops that made the cut include No. 9 Confetti Italian Ice & Custard in Costa Mesa, No. 13 Deep Barrel Roasters & Creamery in Norco, and No. 32 Scoops On Tap in Covina. Tea Master Matcha Cafe & Green Tea Shop in LA came in at 56, Classics Malt Shop in San Diego right behind and Bobboi Natural Gelato in La Jolla at 59.

The full list can be found here.

Fluff’s Sno-Balls is located at 1208 Long Beach Blvd.