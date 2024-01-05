Black Restaurant Week will feature deals and specials from 18 Black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses when it pops up again in Long Beach from Jan. 21 to 28.

The first Black Restaurant Week kicked off in 2022 to draw more attention and promotion to small businesses and to celebrate African, African American and Caribbean cuisine. This is the first year it is being organized by popular barbecue eatery Axiom Kitchen.

Generally, restaurant weeks nationwide are meant to boost patronage at restaurants during less profitable times of the year.

Similar to past years, the week will close with a pop-up event with participating vendors on Jan. 28 at a location that has not been announced just yet, Axiom co-owner Qiana Williams-Mafnas said.

For two years, the event was run by founder and well-known food marketing professional Terri Henry under her nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage. But after coming under scrutiny for using the n-word, Henry sold Black Restaurant Week in September 2023 to Mafnas and her husband Ian, who co-own Axiom Kitchen. However, her nonprofit is still sponsoring the weeklong event.

Restaurants and businesses range from those that opened recently like Shirley’s Temple, a mocktail bar and deli, to others that are longtime staples of Long Beach.

Check out this year’s participating restaurants.

Follow Axiom Kitchen on Instagram for updates on the event. Specific deals for each restaurant have not yet been released, but be sure to check back for updates from The Hi-lo.