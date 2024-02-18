Dine Out Long Beach, a week of deals and special menus at restaurants around Long Beach, is running from Feb. 18 to 28.

Over 30 restaurants are offering multi-course meals for a set price, discounted drink prices to pair with the meal, and more.

This year, Michael’s on Naples will offer a four-course meal for $55 per person and El Barrio Cantina is offering a three-course meal for $40 with specialty drinks like the Passion Punch Sangria with rose, passion fruit liqueur, orange, pineapple, and red wine float for $8.

Here’s the full list of participating restaurants:

Saint & Second (Belmont Shore)

Liv’s (Belmont Shore)

Bo-Beau Kitchen + Roof Tap (Downtown)

District 4 Pizza (Los Altos)

Claire’s (Long Beach Museum of Art – Bluff Park)

Kihon (Naples Island)

El Barrio Cantina (North Alamitos Beach)

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que (Heartwell Park)

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que (Alamitos Bay)

Parker’s Lighthouse (Downtown)

Komo’s Cocina (Naples Island)

Kashiwa (Signal Hill)

Water’s Edge Winery (Downtown)

Cali Chili (Heartwell Park)

Kennedy’s (Los Altos)

District Wine (Downtown)

Buono’s Authentic Pizzeria (Downtown)

Michael’s on Naples (Naples Island)

Naples Rib Company (Naples Island)

Aji Peruvian Cuisine (Retro Row)

Cafe Sevilla (Downtown)

Dogz Bar & Grill (Belmont Shore)

Roe Seafood (Belmont Shore)

The Ordinarie (Downtown)

L’Opera Ristorante (Downtown)

908 Restaurant (LBX)

Long Beach Tap House (Belmont Shore)

Vino E Cucina Trattoria Italiana (Heartwell Park)

Remix Kitchen (LBX)

Jade on the Water (Alamitos Bay)

Ballast Point (Alamitos Bay)

The Carvery (Downtown)

Restaurants will also offer bonus menus and special deals on Leap Day, Feb. 29.

This is the 9th annual Dine Out week in Long Beach which seeks to encourage diners to step outside their usual routine and try a new restaurant at lower risk by offering deals. Dine Out Long Beach, sponsored by the Grunion Gazette, has partnered with Restaurants Care, a non-profit focused on providing resources and stability for California service industry workers. Other sponsors include Yelp, the California Restaurant Association, Stella Artois and more.

Check out the details of what specials are being offered at each restaurant here.