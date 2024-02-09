Valentine’s Day is one of the most hectic days of the year for many restaurants.

But with so many options in town, it can be a struggle to decide which restaurant to treat your Valentine to.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of eateries offering deals and prix fixe meals ahead of or on Feb. 14.

Here are the date-worthy places we found:

El Barrio Cantina – 1731 E. Fourth St.

With Valentine’s Day landing on a Wednesday, some places are offering the chance to celebrate a bit earlier on Feb. 10. El Barrio Cantina’s Chef Ulises Pineda-Alfaro will partner up with Chef Jonathan Perez of Macheen to offer a 4-course pre-fixe meal with a cocktail and wine pairing for $95 per person.

The highlights of the menu include an “Empanada de Costilla,” with short rib, mushroom and shaved truffle, and a shrimp risotto with Thai chipotle citrus shrimp. The dinner will finish with a “Strawberry Horchateria Tres Leches.” Reservations and seating times can be found here.

Ubuntu – 335 Nieto Ave.

Chef Charlie Ray has recently been brought in by the popular cafe as a consulting executive chef to advise and consult on the cafe’s menu. She will also be curating and cooking a 5-course Valentine’s Day meal for $148 per person with the option of an additional $60 wine pairing.

For the main course, guests have the option of a vegetarian ravioli with porcini and portobello mushroom risotto or a crispy duck breast with carrot saffron purée and pear compote. The meal will finish with a choice of Swedish chocolate cake or a basque cheesecake. Reservations and seating times for Wednesday, Feb. 14 can be found here.

Baby Gee – 1227 E. Fourth St.

Now through Valentine’s Day, Baby Gee will offer a Valentine-themed cocktail menu. The bar is also offering complimentary hand drawn postcard with every Valentine cocktail, the bar will even mail them if your Valentine isn’t local. On Feb. 14, the Retro Row bar is offering a spaghetti and meatball dinner for two for $25. No reservations needed.

Panxa Cocina – 3937 E. Broadway

Panxa Cocina will offer a 3-course meal on Feb. 14 for $149 per person. Menu highlights include an 18 oz. bone-in rib eye served over a smooth and buttery polenta with roasted tomato and salsa poblano. For dessert, diners can have a champagne toast with the choice of a chocolate tres leches or flan. Reservations can be made here.

Selva – 4137 E. Anaheim St.

Chef Carlos Jurado will curate a special 3-course meal on Feb. 14 for $125 per person. Menu highlights include a choice of smoked pork shoulder, grilled Branzino or flat iron steak with options of sweet plantains, arepas, yucca fries and more as sides. Reservations for Selva can be made here.

Queensview Steakhouse – 435 Shoreline Village Drive

Grab dinner with a view this Valentine’s Day by enjoy a special menu and live jazz music overlooking the water at Queensview Steakhouse. The 4-course menu is priced at $115 per person with the option of adding a wine pairing for $60.

Options include the option of a 16 oz. bone-in ribeye steak, twin lobster tails with drawn butter, seared diver scallops, or a roasted half chicken with a wild mushroom duxelle, garlic roasted fingerling potatoes and a truffle chicken demi. Dessert options include fresh fruit sorbets, New York cheesecake, crème brûlée, or a chocolate brownie custard. Reservations can be made for seatings on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 13 and 14, from 5 to 10 p.m. here.

Fuego at Hotel Maya – 700 Queensway Drive

Hotel Maya’s Latin restaurant Fuego will have a special four-course Valentine’s Day menu curated by Executive Chef Victor Juarez for $125 per person.

Menu highlights include the option of pepper crusted beef tenderloin with beetroot horseradish and goat cheese mousse, Colorado lamb chop with kabocha purée and roasted root vegetables, Maine lobster tail with a pineapples tomato Sabayon sauce, grilled asparagus and crumbled nori or a white truffle risotto with mascarpone, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, swiss chard, and oven-dried tomatoes. Reservations can be made here.