Sandwich shop chain Beach Hut Deli is slated to open its first Long Beach location by the end of this year.

Franchisees David DeRose and Brett Ales aim to have the restaurant up and running by the end of November, but they have yet to begin construction, so they anticipate the shop will open at least by the end of this year.

They began looking for a location over a year ago and Long Beach was an area of interest, even though neither lived locally.

“I came down to Downtown and I was just amazed at how beautiful it was,” Ales said. “I hadn’t been down here in awhile but it seemed kind of quiet.”

Ales and DeRose initially thought they would open a Beach Hut Deli elsewhere in Long Beach before venturing into Downtown with a second shop, but as the area continued to recover from the pandemic and businesses returned, they were encouraged to take the plunge sooner rather than later.

“Our real estate agent said we just can’t pass [this location] up,” Ales said. “I was down at the Taste of Downtown event and there were so many people there, it was packed. It was really heartwarming.”

The restaurant will be on Ocean Boulevard, just around the corner from Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Ales plans to relocate from the San Fernando Valley to focus on the business and be closer to the community.

“We just can’t wait to start working in Long Beach,” Ales said.

DeRose, who lives near a Beach Hut Deli in Huntington Beach, encouraged Ales to try the chain for the first time about two years ago. It was a match made in heaven.

“I’m a big sandwich guy. I love beer, love rock ‘n’ roll,” Ales said. Beach Hut Deli fit the exact vibe of what Ales was looking for to fulfill, along with a lifelong dream of owning something for himself.

Ales got his first job in the restaurant industry at a delicatessen when he dropped out of college to support his growing family. That led to a decades-long career culminating with this opportunity to own his own shop.

Although Ales and DeRose are franchisees, meaning they won’t have much of a say in the chain’s menu, which remains consistent across locations, they will be able to choose their distinct decor.

“Not sure what it’ll be yet,” Ales said. “But it’ll be a cool place to have a sandwich.”

Beach Hut Deli’s large menu will offer hot and cold sandwiches, salads, beach munchies like loaded nachos or garlic bread bites, and more.

Beach Hut Deli will be located at 180 East Ocean Boulevard, Suite 170.