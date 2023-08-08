The third and final Taste of Downtown event of the summer will take place at the waterfront between Shoreline Village and Pine Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 9 and 10.

Hosted by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance, the event gives people a chance to taste bites of food and drinks from multiple Downtown restaurants and bars as well as enjoy live music and art.

Wednesday night will have music from the local group Manuel the Band and Thursday night will feature DJ crew Urban Society.

Admission to the event is free, but sampling food and drinks requires tickets. Tickets can be purchased online (which is recommended to avoid lines) or at the event for $1 per ticket. For a package of 20 tickets, which costs $20, you can guarantee a couple tastes and a couple drinks. Leftover tickets from the previous two Taste of Downtown events this year will be honored.

Here’s a list of vendors who will be offering food samples and drinks:

The Breakfast Bar

Cave Prime Steak

Cena Vegan

Auld Dubliner

Padre & Mezcalero

Buono’s Pizzeria

Ladie Kakes

Beachwood Brewing

The Ordinarie

Gladstone’s

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Parkers’ Lighthouse

Chez Bacchus

For people riding their bikes to the event, Pedal Movement will have a bike valet available.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m, although it’s recommended to go early because some vendors may run out before the end of the night.