You spoke. We listened. And now we’re hungry.

In December, we put out a call to our Eat See Do newsletter readers to send in their favorite cheap breakfast spots. They had some great spots, and when we shared that article on Instagram, our comments section was flooded with even more suggestions of locally owned restaurants offering quality breakfast options for less than 10 bucks.

Without further ado, here are 10 more local spots to grab a cheap breakfast.

Ma ‘n Pa Grocery (346 Roycroft Ave.)

A very cheesy, egg and sausage breakfast burrito from Ma ‘n Pa Grocery in Long Beach, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

This quaint establishment tucked in the Belmont Heights neighborhood predates the electric blender.

Ma ‘n Pa Grocery celebrated 100 years in business in 2021 and continues to offer groceries, prepared meals, free books and more.

Ma ‘n Pa Grocery at in Long Beach, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

It makes this list for its bare-bones breakfast burrito, which comes in under $10 with egg, cheese and mild or hot salsa. You can add potatoes, avocado and your choice of sausage, bacon, ham, veggies or soy chorizo for a few extra dollars.

The store is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dey’s Doughnuts & Croissants (1190 N Studebaker Road)

Located just south of El Dorado Park, this donut shop offers a hearty egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on a croissant for $9.25.

Along with an array of donuts, you can order croissant sandwiches without eggs for $5.45. Options include ham and cheese, sausage and cheese, turkey and cheese and jalapeno, ham and cheese.

Dey Donuts and Croissant in Long Beach, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Dey’s Doughnuts & Croissants is open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

John’s Hamburgers (6223 E Spring St.)

Northeast of the traffic circle, John’s Hamburgers serves breakfast all day with a bevy of options under $10.

The best bang for your buck is likely the $6.25 breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese and homemade salsa or $8.95 for the same with bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo.

John’s also has a breakfast sandwich, breakfast quesadilla, pancakes and eggs, pita melt and biscuits and gravy that all come in under our “cheap” threshold.

They’re open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cocorenos (3400 E Broadway)

Adjacent to the Reno Room bar near Bluff Park, Cocorenos offers a breakfast burrito with hashbrowns, eggs, cheese and your choice of meet for a varying price depending on when you order.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the breakfast burrito costs $6. Between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, the burrito is $8.

Anna’s Joint (443 Pine Ave.)

For the vegans, Anna’s Joint has a $9 vegan breakfast burrito with roasted curry cauliflower, red lentil hummus, pickled red onion, avocado smash and pico de gallo.

Their breakfast burrito with bacon, eggs, cheddar, tater tots, pico de gallo and chili aioli comes in at $9.75.

Anna’s also has bagels ranging from $4.50 to $11 and toast ranging from $5 to $7.50.

If you want a croissant waffle, better known as a croffle, Anna’s Joint has one topped with sliced bananas for $6.50 and one topped with fresh berries for $7.

This Pine Avenue eatery is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fantastic Burgers (3400 Cherry Ave. & 3665 Santa Fe Ave.)

At its two locations, one in Westside Long Beach and one near the airport, Fantastic Burgers (not to be confused with Eat Fantastic) has numerous breakfast and lunch offerings available via dine-in or drive-thru.

For $8.25, you can get an order of three eggs or an egg and cheese sandwich. For $9.95, you can get a stack of four pancakes. If you’re willing to surpass the $10 limit, you can get an order of three pancakes and two eggs for $10.95 or a breakfast burrito for $11.95.

The cheapest available breakfast option is an egg sandwich for $7.75. Breakfast is available all day except from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Colonial Bakery (355 Pacific Ave.)

In addition to an array of donuts and coffee, Colonial Bakery Downtown has an egg, bacon and cheese breakfast croissant that comes in under $8.

Colonial Bakery is open daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louis Place Burgers (5990 Atlantic Ave.) & Louis Burger III (555 Atlantic Ave.)

Both Louis Burger locations on Atlantic Avenue got mentioned in our Instagram comments.

At either location, you can get a breakfast sandwich for $8.95 that comes with eggs and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

A short stack of pancakes or French toast are available for $7.95 and a special with two eggs, bacon or sausage and hash brown or grits for $8.50.

If you have more food suggestions, including inexpensive lunch and dinner options around Long Beach, send them to [email protected].