Spreading holiday cheer can leave the wallet a little light this time of year.

Through our Eat See Do newsletter (sent out every Thursday) we put out a call to readers to send in their favorite cheap breakfast spots.

With those suggestions – and a few of our own – here’s a list of Long Beach eateries where you can grab a good breakfast for under $10:

Friendly Cup Cafe (1150 East Fourth Street)

The Friendy Cup Cafe at the Long Beach Senior Center serves breakfast in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Our reporter John recommends Long Beach’s best-kept breakfast secret in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood. The Long Beach Senior Center is open to the public and everything on the menu is under $5.

For $4.50, you can choose a breakfast burrito, a breakfast sandwich or a breakfast plate that comes with scrambled eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage, a hashbrown and toast.

Coffee, tea and hot chocolate are all available for $1 for the regular size or $1.25 for the large.

The Friendly Cup Cafe is open 8 a.m. to noon every day except Sunday.

The Library Coffee House (3418 East Broadway)

Reader Julie recommended the breakfast sandwiches from this cozy Bluff Park coffee shop. Heartier options cost $8.25 while simpler breakfast sandwiches are $6.75.

A beacon and egg croissant sandwich at The Library Coffee in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Pastries are also available ranging from $3.75 for a croissant to $4.75 for a cream cheese danish.

The Library Coffee House is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Grounds Bakery & Cafe (6277 East Spring Street)

Grounds, a family-owned cafe near El Dorado Park, has an array of breakfast options under $10. Those include various omelets, skillets and breakfast sandwiches on your choice of bread, bagel or croissant.

One of the only options that tops $10 is the huge triple-decker sandwich that comes with two eggs, ham, two sausage patties, four slices of bacon and two types of cheese.

Grounds Bakery & Cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Leo’s Mexican Grill (225 E Broadway)

Reader and Downtown Long Beach business owner Kimberly recommended Leo’s breakfast burritos, which are $6.50 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Choose between bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo or machaca, but if you place a phone order you must pick up your burrito by 10 a.m. to get the discount price. Bonus tip, their taco Tuesday and taco Friday deals are great for a cheap lunch at only $1.75 per taco.

Leo’s Mexican Grill is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Still hungry? Here are a couple more suggestions:

Reader Julie also recommends Manna Donuts (3199 Pacific Coast Highway) for the $7 ham and cheese croissant.

I’m partial to DoLy’s Delectables (245 East Broadway) for their $6.75 breakfast sandwich or any of the freshly baked pastries.

Do you have more suggestions? I’m sure we missed some. Email them to me at [email protected].