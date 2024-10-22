A new Chipotle opens Wednesday in Bixby Knolls and will feature the area’s first “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru digital order pick-up lane.

The fast-casual Mexican grill’s latest Long Beach location will be at the northeast corner of Atlantic Avenue and 37th Street, replacing a Carl’s Jr. that had been in that location for more than 50 years.

Crews remove equipment from Carl’s Jr. at 3700 Atlantic Ave. in Bixby Knolls following the store’s abrupt closure. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

“We’re happy they rehabbed that building,” said Blair Cohn, executive director for the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association.

The “Chipotlane” won’t function like a typical drive-thru where you can place an order, but it will allow guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Cohn said the restaurant is “another welcomed addition.”

Bixby Knolls previously had a Chipotle in the shopping center containing the Trader Joe’s off Long Beach Boulevard near East San Antonio Drive, but it closed over five years ago, Cohn said.

The Bixby Knolls location marks the fourth Chipotle restaurant currently open in Long Beach. There is also one on Spring Street in Signal Hill, just south of Interstate 405.

Chipotle, 3700 Atlantic Ave., will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.