Popular coffee spot Coffee Drunk will open in Bixby Knolls later this year. It’ll be the local chain’s third location in Long Beach.

The shop has locations on Fourth Street and in Cal Heights. It’s now expanding further north to the heart of Bixby Knolls on Atlantic Avenue. The shop’s sign can already be seen on the building. An exact opening date wasn’t immediately available.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CoffeeDrunk (@coffeedrunklbc)

The brand uses sustainably sourced coffee, like 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters, based out of Canada, and partners with other small businesses like SolRad, which sells their breakfast burritos, recently ranked one of the best in LA by Los Angeles Magazine, at their locations.

Espresso staples like the Americano, Macchiato and Cappuccino are available, but the brand has become known for its “Last Call,” a semi-sweet dark chocolate chai latte, and its “Instigator,” an espresso shaken with maple, brown sugar and a touch of milk.

Check out our video with the owners of Coffee Drunk here.

Coffee Drunk will be located at 4374 Atlantic Avenue.