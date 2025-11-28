Da Vien, a popular Vietnamese coffee brand that started in Orange County, has arrived in Long Beach. Their newest location opened Nov. 15, just outside the western edge of Cambodia Town.

Despite the rain that day, 500 people were in line by 7 a.m. for the grand opening, excited to try a variety of specialty drinks and hoping to be one of the lucky customers to receive a free tote bag full of goodies.

“Oh my God, it was crazy,” Vinny Nguyen, the owner of Da Vien, said. “Even though it was raining, the community came out. Man, they came out way more than what I had expected.”

One person reportedly got there as early as 3:45 a.m. to be the 10th person in line.

The Long Beach store is Da Vien’s seventh location, and the fifth to open this year. Nguyen decided to expand Da Vien to Long Beach after seeing the great demand for it.

“We know the community is very supportive, and they’re looking for something like us,” he said.

In an interview with ABC 7, Nguyen said that many customers come to his Orange County stores from Los Angeles County, so he’s excited to expand.

Nguyen said he opened Da Vien in 2021 after being disappointed by the lack of his favorite coffee in the market.

“It’s really hard to find a good Vietnamese coffee shop,” Nguyen said. “When I tried to find Vietnamese coffee for myself, I couldn’t find a good one that [matched what I was] looking for, so that’s why I started my own.”

Long Beach’s newest coffee shop, Da Vien Coffee, is now open in Long Beach, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The stronger flavor of Vietnamese coffee makes the brew stand out. It’s made from Robusta beans, which Nguyen said are darker, earthier and much more caffeinated than the Arabica beans that have become so much more popular in the U.S.

“It will keep you up all day long,” Nguyen said.

Since opening that first shop in Westminster, Da Vien has grown immensely popular, gaining over 79,000 followers on Instagram and a mention in the Los Angeles Times as one of the best spots to get Vietnamese coffee.

Besides their signature drink – which can be ordered with a variety of flavored creams, including ube and sesame – Da Vien also offers matcha lattes and fruit teas. Drinks range from $4 for a cup of simple drip coffee to $8 for a 12-ounce bottle of Vietnamese coffee.

A motto on the wall at Da Vien Coffee in Long Beach on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Nguyen said some customers will come back again and again to try everything on the menu.

“To be able to provide something that the community is looking for, that brings a smile to my face,” he said.

Nguyen hopes even more locations are on the way.

Da Vien, 715 E Anaheim Street, is open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.