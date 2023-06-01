Hof’s Hut restaurant has announced this summer’s fundraiser to help get students new backpacks with school supplies.

The restaurant will partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, the Los Angeles Harbor and Greater Anaheim-Cypress.

From June 1 to June 30, dine-in guests can round up their checks at the end of their meals as part of their donation. If a donation of at least $3 or more is given, diners will receive a coupon for a free individual pie or slice of pie that can be redeemed the next month, from July 1 through July 31.

For diners who order online and donate a minimum of $3 with their order, the coupon will be available when they pick up their meal, and it will be redeemable in July as well.

In the month of July, aside from being able to redeem the coupon, any purchase of a chicken pot pie or breakfast pot pie will result in the restaurant donating $1 to help members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach get new school backpacks. Hof’s Hut plans to match up to $1,000 of funds raised.

According data from the Boys & Girls Clubs, 90% of club members across America are considered low-income.

All three locations of the restaurant—Long Beach, Seal Beach and Torrance—will participate.

Hof’s Hut’s Long Beach location is at 2417 Bellflower Blvd.