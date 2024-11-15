Jan’s Health Bar, an Orange County-based sandwich and smoothie shop, is opening its first Long Beach location on Saturday.

The new 1800-square-foot store in the shopping center on Pacific Coast Highway at Loynes Drive will hold a sneak peek from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free samples, customized merch for the first 50 guests and other giveaways.

“I have been eager to get to Long Beach,” said owner and Cal State Long Beach alumna Poppy Holguin.

The menu at the new location will be the same as its other six stores spread throughout Orange County, with acai bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, soups and bowls.

Smoothies range from $11.45 to $13.95 and feature flavors like chunky monkey, berry bonanza and kaleicious.

A few of the offerings from Jan’s Health Bar. Photo courtesy of Jan’s Health Bar.

Jan’s also has breakfast options including avocado toast with a side of fruit for $9.95, an egg breakfast sandwich with a side of fruit for $11.75 and chilled overnight oats topped with fruit for $8.45.

Holguin’s first job was working for the original Jan’s location inside Huntington Surf and Sport while she was attending Huntington Beach High School.

She bought the business from the original owner, Jan Gaffney, in 2010. Gaffney opened the first location in 1972 with a mission to make healthy food accessible by serving nutritious food with fresh ingredients from local vendors.

Photo courtesy Jan’s Health Bar.

Holguin said she has maintained that mission by listening to customer feedback.

“Each customer has defined our brand, I just reinforce it and execute it,” Holguin said.

About 80% of the current menu items were on the original menu when Gaffney operated the stand in the surf shop.

Original offerings still on the menu include the peanut butter banana date smoothie and the tuna salad sandwich.

Each location features photos curated by customers and locals, including one of Holguin at eight years old outside the original location and candid pictures of her working behind the counter when she was in high school.

“Every Jan’s has created their own community and it’s one customer at a time,” Holguin said. “I’m excited to build that community in Long Beach.”

Jan’s Health Bar, 6232 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.