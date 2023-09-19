Sake Secret and Craft Beer LB have teamed up for Long Beach’s first sake festival, which will feature over twenty craft breweries and notable sakes brewed in both Japan and California.

LB Sake Day will be hosted at Rancho Los Cerritos on Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., where vendors will recreate the feel of a traditional Japanese matsuri (festival).

A general admission ticket costs $50, plus a $5.20 Eventbrite fee, and will include tastings of all sake on offer and a commemorative ochoko (a traditional ceramic sake cup).

A VIP ticket costs $75 with a $6.88 fee and will allow ticketholders to enter the festival an hour early, at noon, to taste special, limited-supply sake reserved for that hour.

Those who are willing to be the designated sober driver can get a $25 discounted ticket with a $3.52 fee.

Only those 21 and over may attend, and proceeds will benefit Rancho Los Cerritos, a historic site dedicated to the preservation and education of the region’s cultural heritage.

Tickets and a list of breweries and sakes can be found here.

Food vendors will also be part of the festival including:

Okinawan-brewed Orion Beer will also be pouring samples.

Pre-sale of the sakes up for tasting at the festival can be ordered for pick-up at Sake Secret in Downtown.

Sake Secret owner and sommelier Greg Beck recently opened the doors to his shop at 460 Pine Avenue in Downtown. It’s the only specialty sake store in L.A. County. Rancho Los Cerritos is located at 4600 Virginia Road.