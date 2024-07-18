Long Beach Burger Week is back for its fourth installment beginning this Sunday and running through July 28.

More than two dozen restaurants will be participating throughout Long Beach with special offerings ranging from $5 to $25.

Grab a $5 Hand Held Burger Pie from Polly’s Pies in California Heights or splurge on a $25 Garlic Bread Burger from Parker’s Lighthouse at Shoreline Village, with plenty of options in between.

Burgers for dogs will also be available for $5 at Jimmy E’s Bar & Grill, The Attic, Crack Burgers and Hangry Belly.

The Win~Dow on Second Street is offering a $10 Double Crunch Burger containing salt and pepper kettle chips piled on top of a double cheeseburger.

Also for $10, you can get a Single Smashburger with a 24-ounce lemonade from StrongBeach Lemonade & Grill or a Thai Burger from Crack Burgers at the Bixby Village Golf Course.

Burgers in the $15 range can be found at The Ordinaire, Union@Compound, ZuZu’s Petals, The Nook Breakfast Spot, Altar Society, Grill ‘Em All, Riley’s on 2nd and Thirsty Isle.

A standout from that group is The Cowboy From Hell at Grill ‘Em All, containing pulled BBQ chicken, jalapeno bacon, garlic aioli, cheddar, red onions, lettuce and mosh pit BBQ sauce.

Men staying at the Long Beach Rescue Mission eat their burgers at the kickoff of the fourth annual Long Beach Burger Week, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

ISM Brew Pub is offering two unique $20 burgers: The A-Line to ISM burger with honey-glazed pork belly and fig jam on ciabatta bread along with the Mahalo Madness containing oyster mushroom, teriyaki and pineapple on a toasted ciabatta.

Organized by nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, Burger Week aims to support the local economy and encourage in-person visits to restaurants.

No tickets or passes are required and the deals are available for dine-in, take-out or delivery.

Representatives from ISM Brewing, Jimmy E’s Bar & Grill, Polly’s Pies, Crack Burgers, Zuzu’s Petals, Axiom Kitchen and StrongBeach Lemonade & Grill got an early start to Burger Week on Wednesday by serving up burgers to people experiencing at Long Beach Rescue Mission’s Samaritan House on Pacific Avenue.

Check out a full list of the offerings and participating restaurants here.