Dozens of community members stopped by the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in North Long Beach on Saturday for free chili and friendly competition at the seventh annual chili cook-off, organized by the DeForest Park Neighborhood Association.

The event, which took place in the library’s meeting room, was the first since the pandemic put a three-year pause on the competition. This year, three people entered.

At its peak, the event had 18 submissions and also included a poetry challenge, said DeForest Park Neighborhood Association president Dan Pressburg.

Amanda Griswold of Valley Village was awarded first place for her buffalo chicken chili, taking home a basket filled with different hot sauces.

She made the 32-mile drive down to participate in the competition that she first entered in 2017 when she lived near Jordan High School.

Maggie St. Thomas, left, tries her competitor Amanda Griswold’s chili at the annual Deforest Park Neighborhood Association chili cook-off at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Amanda Griswold serves up her chili, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Her first entry, a Thai fusion chili, also won her that year’s first-place prize of a trip to Cancún.

This year’s winning concoction contained typical chili ingredients along with a brown ale.

“Beer should always be in chili,” Griswold said.

District 9 Councilmember Joni Ricks-Oddie attended the event with her husband and vice president of the DeForest Park Neighborhood Association, Keith Oddie, along with their two children.

“I’m glad they decided to resurrect the event,” Ricks-Oddie said.

Long Beach Councilmember Joni Ricks-Oddie eats and judges chili at the annual Deforest Park Neighborhood Association chili cook-off at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Genesis Valderrama ties up the chili cook-off sign at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Before she was elected to City Council, Ricks-Oddie served as the vice president for the DeForest Park Neighborhood Association and played a key role in recruiting chili cooks for the event.

When it began through a partnership with a local realtor, the chili cook-off took place at DeForest Park.

Maggie St. Thomas, who lives near the Traffic Circle, took home second place with her chili containing ground beef, sausage and potatoes.

She said it was the first time she had entered any chili competition.

Isaac Martinez and Mary Camacho stopped in to enjoy the free chili after hearing about the event on social media.

They moved to North Long Beach six years ago and said they were eager to get out and explore community events after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Martinez checked out a chili cookbook from the adjacent library before leaving.