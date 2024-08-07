Dozens of restaurants will participate in the second annual Long Beach Food Scene Week starting Friday and running through Aug. 18.

Organized by Longbeachize, a local food and culture website operated by writer Brian Addison, the 10-day event includes unique collaborations, including a bulgogi pizza from Sura and The 4th Horseman.

Last year, 32 eateries participated. Here’s a list of participating restaurants this year, including special menu items and prices they’re offering:

Ammatolí: Four-course meal for $65 with an optional wine pairing for $35 per person

Selva: choice of an appetizer, entree and two sides for $60 with a choice of a cocktail or beer

Los Reyes Del Taco Sabroso: Mole Verde meal for $20 with Flan de Papelito Rojo for $5, ordering both together nets a 10% discount

Casa Chaski's: Picante de Zanahoria dish for $15 with chicken or $14 with tofu

Chinitos Tacos: Two options at $17 including entree and rice

Ellie's: Three-course meal at $38 per person with optional wine pairing for an additional $35

Michael's on Naples: Four-course meal for $65 with optional $45 wine pairing

Bar Becky: Five offerings ranging from $16 to 30

Oh La Vache: $14 Pastrami (But Make it Fancy) sandwich from Aug. 9 to 14 and $12 French Dragon sandwich from Aug. 15 to 18

Speak Cheesy: Four offerings ranging from $11 to 28 with a shave ice special at $10.50

Ten Mile Brewing: Two offerings for $14 each

Wood & Salt Tavern: Two-course meal with a cocktail for one at $45 or four-course meal with two cocktails for two at $90

Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House: Two offerings for $18.99 or $19.99

Sesame Dinette: Three offerings ranging from $7.50 to $22

Noble Rotisserie: Three offerings ranging from $15 to 28 from Aug. 9-11 and 15-18

Social List: Media Noche Cuban Sandwich for $18

Marlena: Three-course meal for $55 with optional wine pairing for $35

Rasselbock: North of 405 Burger for $15 or half of a roasted chicken for $23

Union at Compound: Three-course meal for $55

Vino e Cucina: Three-course meal for $45

Liv's on 2nd: Yellowtail crudo for $19

Baby Gee Bar: Pizza'n'cocktail combo for $30, three-course meal with two martinis for $85

Ají Peruvian Cuisine: Three offerings ranging from $16 to 29

Rance's Chicago Pizza: Ultra-thin tavern-style pizza for $18

Long Beach Beer Lab: Pizza'n'beer combo for $20

Roe Fish Market: Railsback Frères tasting dinner for $149 on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

Wicked Wolf: Three food offerings ranging from $5-11

The Bungalow: Drinks ranging from $7 to 12 and snacks ranging from $8-12

Grill 'Em All: Overkill Fries featuring truffle cheese, bacon and pickles jalapeño for $12

El Barrio Cantina: Three-course meal for $55

MealsDotKom: Lemongrass burger for $12

George's Greek Cafe: Spetzofai for $28

Right Mealz: Free coffee with any breakfast entree purchase

Sideburns: Three offerings ranging from $10 to 13

Gemmae Bake Shop: Three offerings ranging from $4.50 to $35

Pickle Banh Mi: Nuoc Mam Glazed Fried Chicken as a banh mi for $10 or as a plate for $12

Sushi Nikkei: Dinner for two for $75 with tuna taco, grilled scallops and your choice of three specialty rolls

Chez Baccus: Three-course meal for $65

Milana's New York Pizzeria & Brooklyn Squares: Three offerings ranging from $14 to 34

Wild Chive: Two offerings for $19

Kroft: PB&J Smash Burger for $15

Sal's Gumbo Shack: Buy one po' boy, get one half off

Battambong BBQ: Cowboy Platter for $25 plus 20% off all barbecue combo plates

Shlap Muan: Oxblood wings ranging from $6 to 29

The 4th Horseman: Bulgogi pizza in collaboration with Sura

Breakfast Bar: Two types of Tortilla Espanola for $17.50 and blood orange margarita for $15

Alder & Sage: Shrimp salad for $20

The Ordinarie: Kentucky BBQ lamb for $30

Panxa Cocina: Four offerings ranging from $8-38

Bamboo Club: Porkbelly or jackfruit bao buns for $12

Altar Society: The "G" Pizza for $5 a slice or $30 for a whole pizza

The Auld Dubliner: Dublin Coddle for $18

Legends: Game Time Appetizer Plate for $34

Find out more about the restaurants and details on their menu on the Long Beach Food Scene Week website here.