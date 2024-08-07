Dozens of restaurants will participate in the second annual Long Beach Food Scene Week starting Friday and running through Aug. 18.
Organized by Longbeachize, a local food and culture website operated by writer Brian Addison, the 10-day event includes unique collaborations, including a bulgogi pizza from Sura and The 4th Horseman.
Last year, 32 eateries participated. Here’s a list of participating restaurants this year, including special menu items and prices they’re offering:
- Ammatolí: Four-course meal for $65 with an optional wine pairing for $35 per person
- Selva: choice of an appetizer, entree and two sides for $60 with a choice of a cocktail or beer
- Los Reyes Del Taco Sabroso: Mole Verde meal for $20 with Flan de Papelito Rojo for $5, ordering both together nets a 10% discount
- Casa Chaski’s: Picante de Zanahoria dish for $15 with chicken or $14 with tofu
- Chinitos Tacos: Two options at $17 including entree and rice
- Ellie’s: Three-course meal at $38 per person with optional wine pairing for an additional $35
- Michael’s on Naples: Four-course meal for $65 with optional $45 wine pairing
- Bar Becky: Five offerings ranging from $16 to 30
- Oh La Vache: $14 Pastrami (But Make it Fancy) sandwich from Aug. 9 to 14 and $12 French Dragon sandwich from Aug. 15 to 18
- Speak Cheesy: Four offerings ranging from $11 to 28 with a shave ice special at $10.50
- Ten Mile Brewing: Two offerings for $14 each
- Wood & Salt Tavern: Two-course meal with a cocktail for one at $45 or four-course meal with two cocktails for two at $90
- Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House: Two offerings for $18.99 or $19.99
- Sesame Dinette: Three offerings ranging from $7.50 to $22
- Noble Rotisserie: Three offerings ranging from $15 to 28 from Aug. 9-11 and 15-18
- Social List: Media Noche Cuban Sandwich for $18
- Marlena: Three-course meal for $55 with optional wine pairing for $35
- Rasselbock: North of 405 Burger for $15 or half of a roasted chicken for $23
- Union at Compound: Three-course meal for $55
- Vino e Cucina: Three-course meal for $45
- Liv’s on 2nd: Yellowtail crudo for $19
- Baby Gee Bar: Pizza’n’cocktail combo for $30, three-course meal with two martinis for $85
- Ají Peruvian Cuisine: Three offerings ranging from $16 to 29
- Rance’s Chicago Pizza: Ultra-thin tavern-style pizza for $18
- Long Beach Beer Lab: Pizza’n’beer combo for $20
- Roe Fish Market: Railsback Frères tasting dinner for $149 on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.
- Wicked Wolf: Three food offerings ranging from $5-11
- The Bungalow: Drinks ranging from $7 to 12 and snacks ranging from $8-12
- Grill ‘Em All: Overkill Fries featuring truffle cheese, bacon and pickles jalapeño for $12
- El Barrio Cantina: Three-course meal for $55
- MealsDotKom: Lemongrass burger for $12
- George’s Greek Cafe: Spetzofai for $28
- Right Mealz: Free coffee with any breakfast entree purchase
- Sideburns: Three offerings ranging from $10 to 13
- Gemmae Bake Shop: Three offerings ranging from $4.50 to $35
- Pickle Banh Mi: Nuoc Mam Glazed Fried Chicken as a banh mi for $10 or as a plate for $12
- Sushi Nikkei: Dinner for two for $75 with tuna taco, grilled scallops and your choice of three specialty rolls
- Chez Baccus: Three-course meal for $65
- Milana’s New York Pizzeria & Brooklyn Squares: Three offerings ranging from $14 to 34
- Wild Chive: Two offerings for $19
- Kroft: PB&J Smash Burger for $15
- Sal’s Gumbo Shack: Buy one po’ boy, get one half off
- Battambong BBQ: Cowboy Platter for $25 plus 20% off all barbecue combo plates
- Shlap Muan: Oxblood wings ranging from $6 to 29
- The 4th Horseman: Bulgogi pizza in collaboration with Sura
- Breakfast Bar: Two types of Tortilla Espanola for $17.50 and blood orange margarita for $15
- Alder & Sage: Shrimp salad for $20
- The Ordinarie: Kentucky BBQ lamb for $30
- Panxa Cocina: Four offerings ranging from $8-38
- Bamboo Club: Porkbelly or jackfruit bao buns for $12
- Altar Society: The “G” Pizza for $5 a slice or $30 for a whole pizza
- The Auld Dubliner: Dublin Coddle for $18
- Legends: Game Time Appetizer Plate for $34
Find out more about the restaurants and details on their menu on the Long Beach Food Scene Week website here.