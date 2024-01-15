Quick-serve Hawaiian poke chain, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, plans to open its first Long Beach location within the Walmart Supercenter at the Long Beach Towne Center in the next several weeks, the company announced.

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar serves poke bowls, Dole Soft Serve and boba milk tea. The poke bowls are completely customizable and customers can also substitute non-fish options like chicken or tofu for protein.

The Dole Soft Serve comes in four flavors, including perhaps their most famous flavor pineapple, and watermelon, mango and strawberry.

“Long Beach is known for its diverse community and a population that values healthy and fresh food options,” Kevin Pham, who works with the brand’s franchisees, said in a statement. “The city’s diverse demographic also provides an opportunity for Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar to appeal to a wide range of tastes and preferences.”

The new location is set to open within the next month, Pham said.

The chain is quickly expanding through California with seven locations expected to open soon. Another location recently opened at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar will be located inside the Walmart at 7250 Carson Boulevard.