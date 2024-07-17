Ubuntu, the self-described “greatest neighborhood cafe” in Belmont Heights, is opening a location on The Promenade in Downtown Long Beach.

The eatery will be open for brunch this Saturday and Sunday, then hold the same hours as its sister restaurant near the Colorado Lagoon beginning Monday.

The new location is taking over the spot formerly occupied by Michael’s Downtown, a staple on the Promenade that recently announced it was closing.

“Despite all the uphill battles, I’m not ready to give up on Downtown at all,” said Ubuntu co-owner Fellippe Esteves. “I think there’s a great opportunity here.”

Ubuntu is retaining all of the staff from Michael’s Downtown, which had its last day of service on Sunday, July 14.

The Italian restaurant, run by Michael Dene’s son Carl, shuttered after 10 years on The Promenade.

Carl Dene moved from Long Beach to Northern California’s Napa Valley in 2021 to focus on Brannan Wines, a wine label he co-founded.

Fellippe Esteves, co-owner of Ubuntu, gets ready for opening on The Promenade in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Michael’s on Naples and the adjacent Michael’s Market on Second Street remain open with no plans to close, according to a company spokesperson.

The Ubuntu location on The Promenade will serve a similar menu as its sister restaurant, but it will also add pizza to make use of two wood-fired ovens that will remain on site. Outside of a heavier emphasis on pasta dishes, the food and coffee offerings will remain the same.

Michael’s closure comes after businesses on the Promenade complained that long-running construction in the area was driving away customers. That, homelessness and a lack of foot traffic were among the problems longtime stalwart Beachwood Brewing cited before shutting down its kitchen and ultimately selling its location last year.

Now, however, construction is complete on the nearby Broadstone Inkwell apartment complex, which is leasing its 189 units currently vacant.

“I think great food and great hospitality will bring a lot of people here,” Esteves said.

Ubuntu on the Promenade will offer beer, wine and other mixed drink options in addition to the four staples at the Belmont Heights location. It will also have more pasta options.

During the quick transition period, the eatery on the corner of Third Street received a much-needed brightening of the exterior. Gone are the hedges shrouding the outdoor dining area, which will resemble the airy, open feel of the location on Nieto Avenue.

Koko Ogihara works on making chalkboard art for Ubuntu, the newest restaurant to open on The Promenade in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Clare Le Bras, the general manager for Michael’s Downtown for the past four years, will retain that title at Ubuntu.

The Colorado Lagoon location has thrived despite Esteves and his wife Danielle Soldati opening in February 2020, about a month before pandemic restrictions limited them to takeout only.

“For us, in a weird way, it was actually a perfect time,” Esteves said.

Forced to reduce staff, working directly in the eatery forced the couple to get to know all the neighbors and frequent visitors.

“We made a bunch of friends,” Esteves said. “That’s how it really became ‘the greatest neighborhood cafe’ because we know all their names, we know the kids’ names, the dogs’ names.”

Esteves, originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, immigrated to the United States in 1997 and has worked in the restaurant industry ever since. He met his wife while working in the restaurant business in Los Angeles.

“I fell in love with the business and just wanted to make a career out of it, by any means,” he said.

After beginning as a dishwasher in a restaurant in Santa Monica, Esteves forged a career across the high-end restaurant industry over the next two decades.

The cafe is named after a South African philosophy of compassion and working together towards a common goal. Ubuntu translates to “I am because you are.”

Ubuntu, 210 E Third Street, will be open Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch. After this weekend, it will be open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.