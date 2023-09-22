Wagyu Street, a new wagyu beef-focused experience, is set to open in February 2024 at the Long Beach Exchange food hall.

The new eatery promises to offer USDA prime beef and all manner of Japanese and American wagyu—a particularly rich and tender cut of beef. A selection of Japanese sake will also be available to pair with each meal.

Wagyu Street’s model is partially based on dishes that are entirely customizable like bento boxes, sandwiches, bowls, sushi, curry rice and more. Customers will select their preferred meat and sauce options.

A full menu is not available online, but Wagyu Street will be a food vendor at Long Beach’s first-ever sake festival for those who want a preview.

The new concept is inspired by the brand’s other yakiniku (Japanese for grilled meat) restaurant “Gyushige,” which opened its first location in Fuchu, Tokyo in the late 1980s. Its first U.S. location opened in Virginia in 2021.

Wagyu has become wildly popular in the United States over the past decade due to the tenderness of the meat and its flavor. It is also one of the most expensive and sought-after cuts of meat.

Wagyu Street will be located at 4150 McGowen Street, Space 12.