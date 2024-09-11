If you’ve ever wanted to try alligator, yak or bison, you’re in luck.

Wild Fork, a meat and seafood market known for its exotic variety, is now open at the Marketplace shopping center southeast of the intersection of Second Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

Along with staples like chicken breast, ground pork and a wide variety of steak cuts, adventurous chefs can pick up duck legs, elk medallions or a whole rabbit.

On Sept. 25, the store will host a grand opening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with an on-site tasting of various products. The first 50 people to make a purchase and enter an email at checkout will receive a free swag bag and anyone who spends $100 gets to spin a prize wheel and take home whatever product it lands on.

Wild Fork’s Long Beach location also hosts a tasting from noon to 2 p.m. every Saturday with live barbecue and a thawing demonstration along with a raffle drawing for those who provide an email.

All offerings are frozen and vacuum-sealed with various cuts and grades available.

Ground beef is available at $3.78 a pound, but there’s also wagyu beef tomahawk steak for $49.98 a pound. You can also buy seafood ranging from clam to salmon and everything in between.

For shoppers looking to do minimal prep, the store also offers ready-to-eat frozen meals like grass-fed beef lasagna, black truffle fiocchetti and chicken tikka masala.

The Long Beach location, formerly a Ruby’s Diner, is the latest in the chain’s over 50 stores in North America.

Wild Fork also has stores in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa and Manhattan Beach. The company is owned by JBS S.A., the world’s largest meat processor.

Wild Fork, 6405 E Pacific Coast Hwy., is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.