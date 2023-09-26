Second Street, dubbed “Restaurant Row” earlier this year, just added Turkish food to its offerings.

Galata Turkish Halal Grill will celebrate its grand opening on Second Street this Saturday, Sept. 30.

The restaurant, which has been in its soft opening phase for the past few weeks, is the only Turkish spot open in Belmont Shore.

Galata began serving food earlier this month within the former Buona Gente space. Its menu offers a variety of grilled meats like lamb chops, chicken döner (shawarma), and kofte (traditional Turkish seasoned meatball).

Traditional Turkish dishes like falafel platers, İçli köfte kibbeh (stuffed, spiced ground meat with walnuts) and cacik (yogurt, cucumbers and garlic) dip are also available.

The owners of Galata also own the neighboring retail store Istanbul Home and also plan to expand further with an ice cream and sweet shop on the other side of the retail store.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. and complimentary refreshments will be available.

Galata Turkish Halal Grill is located at 5205 E. Second St.