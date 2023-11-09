The Gaucho Beach concession stand, which opened in August, will host an official grand opening on Friday, Nov. 10.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with entertainment provided by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance and a complimentary empanada will be given to each of the first 300 people who attend.

The stand is part of the city’s efforts to redevelop its coastline and was built in preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games for $10.1 million allocated from the City’s Tidelands Fund. The 5,500-square-foot facility includes the two-story cafe with a rooftop deck indoor and patio setting as well as a children’s play area next door. A sports rental/retail facility will also be added.

The stand is operated by Gaucho Grill, an Argentinean restaurant with locations in Buena Park and L.A. County, and also includes a café for grab-and-go options like smoothies, coffee and pastries.

Check out our visit here. Gaucho Grill is located at 780 E. Shoreline Drive.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct name of the Alamitos Beach consession stand.