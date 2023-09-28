Altar Society Brewing Co. will unveil its new brewery as a sneak peek during Downtown Long Beach’s Date Night on Pine Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The brewery, built within Long Beach’s historic 1903 Masonic Temple, will kick off its soft opening phase until its official grand opening in October.

Head Brewer Derek Wasak will be offering Lagers, Hazy IPAs, and other specialty beer made onsite and available on tap, according to the brewery’s Instagram. In addition to beer, coffee and pizza will also be on the menu.

Date Night on Pine Avenue is an event put on by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance which offers prix fixe menus from Downtown Long Beach restaurants like Agaves Kitchen & Tequila, Cafe Sevilla, etc.

The street will be closed to traffic so pedestrians can pick up their orders and enjoy their dinners in the road on decorated picnic tables from Broadway to Third Street. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

RSVPs for Date Night have sold out, but walk-ins are available as capacity allows, more information can be found here.

Altar Society is located at 230 Pine Avenue.