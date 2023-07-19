Long Beach’s own Heritage won its first Michelin star Tuesday night, making it the first Long Beach restaurant to win a star.

Michelin Guide California also awarded Heritage a Michelin Green Star during the Tuesday night ceremony, an award given to restaurants with eco-friendly commitments at the forefront of sustainable practices.

The restaurant, which is co-owned by siblings Philip and Lauren Pretty, aims to be sustainable and produce zero waste—and it achieves that sustainability through Heritage Farm, which is located down the street from the restaurant and supplies the restaurant with fresh produce, and includes a chicken coop.

Stars were last awarded in December in an L.A. ceremony, where Southern California restaurants also had a strong showing. There were no stars added to one-star restaurants on Tuesday, therefore no new two-star restaurants were awarded. No three stars were awarded either, although restaurants awarded stars in previous years retained their stars.

Here are the 2023 Michelin Guide California new star recipients.

One star:

Heritage, Chef Philip Pretty and Lauren Pretty (Long Beach)

Aphotic, Chef Peter J. Hemsley (San Francisco)

Auro, Chef Rogelio Garcia (Calistoga)

Chez Noir, Chefs Johnny Black and Monique Black (Carmel-by-the-Sea)

Nari, Chef Pim Techamuanvivit and Meghan Clark (San Francisco)

Valle, Chef Roberto Alcocer (Oceanside)

Other awards:

Young Chef 2023: Harrison Cheney, Sons and Daughters (San Francisco)

Exceptional Cocktail 2023: Austin Hennelly, Kato (Los Angeles)

Sommelier 2023: John Haffey, Aubergine (Carmel-by-the-Sea)

Outstanding Service 2023: John Schafer, SingleThread (Healdsburg)

California contains the most Michelin Green Star restaurants in North America, with 15 having earned the title. Eleven restaurants retained their stars, and four received new stars: Heritage (Long Beach), Aphotic (San Francisco), Pomet (Oakland) and Providence (Los Angeles).

The full Michelin Guide California can be found here.