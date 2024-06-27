A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring the late Mexican singing star and Long Beach native Jenni Rivera was unveiled today, five days before the 55th anniversary of her birth.

Fellow Mexican singing star Gloria Trevi spoke at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Capitol Records building. Rivera’s five children — Jacqie, Johnny, Chiquis, Jenicka and Michael — accepted the star.

Trevi said she was honored to speak at the event “honoring and celebrating the beautiful life of a brilliant, distinguished woman.”

Rivera “lives through all of us who love her and admire her,” Trevi said.

The star is the 2,783rd since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars. Other recording artists with stars in front of the Capitol Records building include each of the Beatles, Buddy Holly, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Selena, Neil Diamond, Duran Duran, Alejandro Sanz and Helen Reddy.

“Jenni’s star represents not only her incredible achievements as an artist, but also her resilience, courage, and unwavering spirit that continue to inspire her fans around the world,” said Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

File photo.

The self-proclaimed, “La Diva de la Banda,” received 18 Premio lo Nuestro awards, including nine consecutive for best female artist of regional Mexican music, 22 Billboard Latin Music Awards and two Billboard Music Awards.

Rivera released 12 studio albums during her lifetime with songs on topics ranging from relationships to societal ills.

“Jenni” and the pop version of “Joyas Prestadas” both topped Billboard’s U.S. Latin music charts, while “Mi Vida Loca,”

“La Gran Señora” and the banda version of “Joyas Prestadas” rose to second.

Born Dolores Janney Rivera Saavedra to Mexican immigrant parents in Long Beach on July 2, 1969, Rivera received a degree in business administration from Long Beach City College. She worked in real estate before beginning her music career in 1992.

Rivera was killed in a plane crash near Monterrey, Mexico, on Dec. 9, 2012, at the age of 43. Long Beach named a park in her memory in 2016.