The local Independence Day-eve block party and fireworks show known as Big Bang on the Bay is back this year, with organizers saying they’re working on making the event the “best and biggest” it’s ever been.

The future of Big Bang on the Bay looked a bit uncertain earlier this year when a trial began in January between the organizers of the event and an environmental rights foundation that accused them of failing to secure the proper federal permits required to discharge fireworks from a barge in Alamitos Bay, which would have meant they were illegally polluting the water.

A judge in April, however, dismissed the case, saying that the environmental group had not demonstrated an adequate likelihood that future Big Bang on the Bay events would result in ongoing violations of the Clean Water Act, which establishes the basic structure for regulating discharges of pollutants into U.S. waters.

John Morris, the organizer of the event, said he was elated to have Big Bang on the Bay return in 2023, calling the judge’s decision to throw the case out a win for the people who enjoy the event.

“The community loves it. Some people don’t, but you can’t please everyone,” he said.

This year’s event won’t feature any big changes to the festivities, according to Morris, but there will be more parties happening around the neighborhood than ever before, he said.

Like in years past, tickets to attend the main celebration near the Boathouse on the Bay restaurant on Marina Drive start at $75 for adults or $30 for children 10 and younger.

The ticket grants up-close views of the fireworks launched from a barge on Alamitos Bay just yards from the restaurant, along with access to catered, buffet-style food by Naples Rib Company, including ribs, chicken, hot dogs, barbecue baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and cornbread.

Boathouse on the Bay is also offering VIP seats inside the restaurant ($120), on the patio ($150) or on the sidewalk ($180).

“Every dollar of the block party goes to charity,” Morris said.

All proceeds from the event will be divided amongst 15 different charities, including the Action Sports Kids Foundation, Children Today, Los Altos YMCA and the Autism Partnership Foundation.

Afternoon entertainment at the Big Bang will again include several aircraft flyovers, paragliders, a demonstration from the Coast Guard’s Dolphin Search and Rescue team and dancing in the street to the tunes of DJ Ron.

The event will then culminate with the final bang, lighting up the skies of Alamitos Bay, Naples and the Peninsula with a 30-minute fireworks show for all to see starting at 9 p.m. on July 3.

Tickets for the 2023 Big Bang on the Bay can be bought online.