The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra is coming to Long Beach on Saturday for a special performance honoring queer and Latin American culture.

The chamber program, titled CURRENT: [inti]mate, will be held at the Museum of Latin American Art at 7:30 p.m.

Curated by New York-based composer inti figgis-vizueta in collaboration with MOLAA, the show will feature “boundary-pushing” music from the Latin American diaspora, including works by Pulitzer Prize winner Tania León, Angélica Negrón and many others.

Tickets range from $20 to $35 for general admission and $50 for a cabaret seat and drink ticket. Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

Composer figgis-vizueta was recently featured in the Washington Post and writes music that deals with personal identities, immigrant communities, Black-founded freedom schools, Andean and Irish heritage as well as trans and Indigenous stories, among others. The concert will also spotlight a world premiere from her.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center will also host the show on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more info on that show can be found here.

Here’s the program:

Tania León – Paísanos Semos!

Violeta Parra – Anticueca No. 1

Carolina Heredia – Ausencias

Violeta Parra (arr. Javier Montiel) – Anticueca No. 2

Marcos Balter – Vision Mantra

Violeta Parra – Anticueca No. 3

Camilo Gonzalez-Sol – Serenata

Violeta Parra (arr. Javier Montiel) – Anticueca No. 5

Angélica Negrón – Marejada

Violeta Parra (arr. Carolina Heredia) – Anticueca No. 4

inti figgis-vizueta – world premiere

The Museum of Latin American Art is located at 628 Alamitos Ave., and the Los Angeles LGBT Center is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place.