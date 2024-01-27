It came as no surprise to Southern Californians when a Pew Research Center study found that Los Angeles County was home to the highest concentration of Mexican restaurants in the U.S.

There are more than 5,000 Mexican restaurants in the county. That’s a lot of options to choose from. So, we thought we’d share some of our favorites in Long Beach.

In Long Beach, one of my go-to spots is Los Reyes Del Taco Sabroso. It’s a small eatery along the Anaheim corridor that serves giant corn quesadillas with flor de calabaza (pumpkin flower) is crispy, tangy, and cheesy. Even if I want to try other things on the menu, I’ll always get a quesadilla to split with friends.

Here’s what the rest of the Post staff had to say:

Jason Ruiz, city hall reporter: The funny thing about Rivera’s being one of my favorite Mexican spots in the city is that I used to live within walking distance from its Seventh Street location but didn’t discover it until I moved away. I’m more than happy to drive there now to enjoy their enchiladas, massive burritos and their albondigas soup, which is the closest restaurant version I’ve found to my grandma’s recipe I grew up eating. They have a to-go location located next to its dine-in restaurant at the corner of Seventh Street and Gladys Avenue.

Rivera’s is located at 2901 E. Seventh St.

Alicia Robinson, enterprise reporter: Nearly every section of the menu has options for vegans and vegetarians like me, I love the vegan burrito or crunchy potato tacos. The meal always starts off with salsa and a creamy cilantro sauce for your chips (try double dipping), and the Fourth Street location has outdoor seating in the front and back.

Jackie Rae, multimedia columnist: When I go to Lola’s there are a few dishes I love to get, the smokey chicken tortilla soup, the handmade taquitos and the tinga tostaditas.

Lola’s is located at E. Fourth St. and 4140 Atlantic Avenue in Bixby Knolls.

Maison Tran, fellow: I remember coming here after a long day of filming and it just hit the spot. I’m a big pork guy when it comes to tacos – al pastor, carnitas, chorizo, they do it right at this joint. It’s complete with a cold, crisp Mexican Coca-Cola and a mom-and-pop, homey vibe.

Los Reyes Del Taco Sabroso is located at 2345 E. Anaheim St., Suite B.

Kat Schuster, editor: Planning on going grocery shopping at the Trader Joe’s on PCH? Forget it. Walk over to Playa Amor in the same shopping center instead. I like to get the tacos champinones. It’s a deeply flavorful mushroom medley with charred Brussels, grilled onions, chile lime, peanuts, ahi verde, and chipotle salsa. They also have $8 margaritas on Taco Tuesday. You’re welcome.

Playa Amor is located at 6527 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Atira Rodriguez, director, community partnerships: This is my favorite spot when I’m craving birria. Their street birria tacos come with three double corn tortillas filled with savory, juicy birria and a side of that delicious motor oil, AKA consommé. This locally-owned restaurant has five locations in the area, including one that just opened in North Long Beach.

La Taqueria Brand is located at 1430 E. Seventh St., 3768 Long Beach Blvd., and 6583 Atlantic Ave., Suite 106

Jake Gotta, multimedia columnist: If it’s 11 p.m. and you want some tacos that always hit the spot go to El Sauz on Anaheim. Make sure you check out their after-hours taco stand in the parking lot window, but they also have a new location on Fourth Street.

I’m breaking the rules, but my second go-to spot is Lupitas Tacos, which sets up most nights on the Broadway bike lane somewhere around Orange Ave. You can find their menu on their Instagram. Plus, they make their own tortillas on the spot.

El Sauz is located at 1616 E. Anaheim St. and 2741 E. Fourth St.

Maria Rempel, membership coordinator: They make their own tortillas and I always get their asada tacos.

Taco Loco #3 is located at 1465 Magnolia Ave.

Did we miss your favorite? Email me and share your favorite(s).