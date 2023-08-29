Scores of costumed fans will once again swarm the halls of the Long Beach Convention Center to celebrate comic books, video games and all things pop culture with the return of Long Beach Comic Con this weekend.

The two-day convention is happening Sept. 2 and 3. While last year’s convention was much smaller, this year will more than double its exhibition offerings.

Over 100 illustrators, writers and creators will be on display, alongside well-regarded publishing companies such as Prism Comics, Gordon Animation and Hero Initiative. Attendees who want to shop can check out over three dozen vendors selling comic books, figurines, clothing, costumes, art and a variety of pop-culture goods and memorabilia.

Ticket holders will have the chance to meet some of their favorite creators, actors and cosplayers this year. Some highlights include veteran comic book artist Kevin Nowlan, known for inking some of Marvel and D.C. Comics’ most popular series; actor Mark Rolston, who starred in “Aliens” and “The Shawshank Redemption,” and well-known cosplayer Lisa Pinelli.

Each year, cosplay is an essential part of Comic Con, with a large majority of attendees showing up as their favorite anime, comic book, video game or television character. Those who put in extra effort might even consider signing up for the popular cosplaying contest with trophies awarded for “best hero,” “best anime” and “best villain.”

Another attraction returning this year is the Geekfest Film Festival where short sci-fi, horror, fantasy and fan films will be screened for six hours on both days. Actress, wrestler and stuntwoman Janeshia Adams-Ginyard will be there to meet guests on both Saturday and Sunday. Click here to see the film lineup.

For those attending both days, consider checking out this list of things to do in the area if you’re looking for some downtime. Many nearby restaurants, businesses and shops will be offering special discounts if you show your Long Beach Comic Con badge.

Weekend passes are $60. Saturday tickets cost $40; Sunday tickets cost $35. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Long Beach Convention Center is located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.