Two miles of winding seaside streets will once again transform into whirring motors, dizzying sights and smells of burning rubber this April for the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

In a news release Wednesday, organizers announced that tickets are set to go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

The Grand Prix features a variety of races and attractions over three days (April 11-13), culminating with the 11-turn, 85-lap NTT IndyCar Series race on Sunday.

No changes will be made to the course, according to a race spokesperson. The seaside race, long flanked by ocean and palm trees, has remained largely unchanged since the first Grand Prix in 1975 when drivers raced in Formula 5000 cars before a crowd of 50,000.

“Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is a monumental milestone for our City, our fans, and the racing community,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian.

Spokesman Chris Esslinger said 27 drivers have so far confirmed for the Grand Prix but added that they expect more as teams iron out their rosters.

Drivers expected include past Long Beach winners Josef Newgarden (2022), Colton Herta (2021) and Will Power (2008, 2012), defending race winner Scott Dixon, defending series champion Alex Palou and 2024 rookie of the year Linus Lundqvist, among others.

2021 NTT Champion Alex Palou celebrates after finishing fourth place at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, September 23, 2021. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Supporting races include SUPER trucks, two-night drifting challenges and an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which will feature hybrid prototypes from Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche.

For the 50th anniversary, organizers will include a first-ever Historic Formula Exhibition, which pits cars from three eras of open-wheel racing – Formula 5000, Formula 1 and IndyCar – against one another.

“We’re thrilled to bring an incredible lineup of special events and fan experiences that honor our history – which we will be announcing in the coming weeks – while showcasing the thrill of racing at its finest,” Michaelian said. “This year’s event will not only reflect on five decades of unforgettable moments but also deliver an exciting, action-packed weekend that promises to make this anniversary a truly memorable one for everyone involved.”

Live music, vendors, an expo and a family fun zone will also be on site for the thousands expected to crisscross the hotels, restaurants and bars in Long Beach’s Downtown district.

Seating will be available across 15 grandstands, along with general areas that flank the 1.97 mile course. Esslinger advised that those interested should buy their tickets early; last year’s iteration drew a record 194,000 people.

But for those who cannot attend, the races will be broadcast locally on FOX 11 Los Angeles. The time of the race is still pending, as organizers work out a slot that fits with the programming of the organization’s new broadcast partner.

The event was previously broadcast on USA Network last year and NBC the year prior.

Tickets start at $54 for general admission while single-day parking starts at $20. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating and a variety of hospitality packages. Children 12 years and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free hotline at 888-827-7333.