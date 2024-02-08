Take a trip to New Orleans without having to leave Long Beach this Saturday, Feb. 10 to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Shoreline Village will be transformed to resemble NOLA’s vibrant tradition with music, dancing, entertainment, food and more. The free family-friendly event from 1 to 5 p.m. and despite a rainy week, sunny weather is expected on Saturday.

First District Councilwoman Mary Zendejas will lead the parade as Mardi Gras Queen this year. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Famous Dave’s restaurant, at 300 Pine Avenue, and include the Charles Favors Louisiana Cultural Foundation of California.

“Mardi Gras is about community, inclusion, and togetherness which are all necessary for a city to thrive,” said Zendejas in a statement. “It’s fun to celebrate different cultures that have become American, and Mardi Gras is one of those iconic events.”

The Louisiana Zydeco music starts at 1 p.m., music will be provided by Zydeco Mudbugs, DJs, and a drum-core band throughout the event.

Carnival costumes are encouraged and masks and beads will be sold at the event, with proceeds going toward the YMCA of Greater Long Beach. Face-painting and balloon twists will be free for children.

New Orleans Cajun cuisine can be found at Louisiana Charlie’s located at 429 Shoreline Village Drive, suite H. Hot, fresh beignets will also be available to snack on.

Shoreline Village is located at 401-435 Shoreline Drive. The Shoreline Village parking lot is located at 429 Shoreline Village Drive.