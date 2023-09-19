MasterChef alum Richie Jones-Muhammad and Richard Rodriguez, owner of MASAYA, are teaming up for a five-course tasting menu dinner with live music and fashion installations from the Downtown boutique’s newest fall styles.

The event will be at the MASAYA store on Pine Avenue this Friday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person.

Jones-Muhammad, a MasterChef season 13 contestant and Long Beach local, recently launched his tasting menu and private dining experience, Pink Giant Menu. He also curated Friday’s five-course tasting menu, with sake pairings handpicked by experts at Sake Secret.

That menu will feature multiple proteins like crispy pork belly and crab, seasonal vegetables like herb crusted smashed potato and mushroom risotto. And for the finale—a whipped mascarpone (rich, creamy Italian cheese) with raw honey, blackberry compote and a salted graham crumble.

Violinist Jordan Busa, who gained attention for his pandemic-era “porch-side” concerts in Long Beach, will perform throughout evening.

Rodriguez, was heavily inspired by his Filipino culture and heritage when he opened MASAYA in 2022.

The Tagalog word “masaya,” written in all-caps by the store, translates to “joyful.”

The evening will also showcase the colorful shop’s newest fall styles to usher in the season.

Guests who attend will be entered to win a complimentary two-person private dinner from Pink Giant Tasting Menu and a $100 gift card to MASAYA in a raffle at the end of the evening.

To purchase tickets and view the full menu, click here.

MASAYA is located at 501B Pine Ave.