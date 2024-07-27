Tens of thousands of horror fans streamed into the Long Beach Convention Center over the weekend for Midsummer Scream, the seventh annual convention for fans of all things scary.

Some were doused in fake blood, while others sported T-shirts featuring their favorite horror movie titles.

Maddy Lopez came dressed as a Ghostbuster who lost her battle with the ghouls, featuring fake blood on the iconic Ghostbusters uniform along with a light-up proton pack.

Veronika Golden will be at the Chaos FX booth at the Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Margo Rita plays her character for the Six Flags group during the Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The biology major at Cal State Long Beach said the inspiration for her getup was “Ghostbusters but not family-friendly.”

Lopez attended the event for the second straight year and said she was most excited to meet up with friends at the Hall of Shadows.

This year, Hall of Shadows featured a haunted maze, a Celtic cemetery and a search for Scooby-Doo at the Long Beach Pike.

Lionsgate made an immersive attraction called Gears of Fear for this year’s Hall of Shadows, marking the first time a studio has produced a walk-through experience for the event.

The Weeping Witch finds in her corner at the Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Christina Giangiulio and Richard Osborn traveled from Las Vegas to attend the Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Richard Osborn and Christina Giangiulio, of Las Vegas, said they were in town to attend the Midsummer Scream for their eighth anniversary.

The couple bonded over their love for the occult, and they try to attend the convention every year.

This year’s event was the biggest in the seven times it’s taken place.

A spokesperson for the event said they were still tallying attendance numbers and selling tickets for Sunday, but the attendance was expected to exceed 50,000.

Last year’s attendance came in around 45,000.

A camp counselor, Modi Rhoades, is haunted by the Art the Clown, Mr. J., at the Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A character who only goes by Scarecrow for the Six Flags group during the Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Cast members from The Black Phone horror film — including Jeremy Davies, Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw — were available for autographs Friday along with Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson, the voice of Ghostface Roger L. Jackson, and other celebrities from the horror genre.

Legendary designer Bob Gurr, who crafted the vehicles in Disney’s Haunted Mansion, the Disneyland Monorail and other attractions, was also in attendance meeting fans.

More than 350 exhibitors had goods on display ranging from Halloween pajamas to original artwork.

Elisabeth Venegas with her red eyes and horns attends the Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Elisabeth Venegas, left, and Linda Ramirez attached their horns for the Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Vicente Morales, head designer at Death Dealer Props, said it was his first year at the event. On display, he had a door with eight arms sticking out of it.

Each arm and hand was bendable, “so they can choke you,” Morales said.

The Harbor City resident said he has worked in fabrication for 10 years but this is his second year owning his own prop business.

Melanie Blanco prepares her T-shirt booth for the Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Saturday’s event schedule includes a “Party for the Recently Deceased,” with the winner for best costume receiving $500.

Staff from The Queen Mary are set to make an announcement during its panel at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the Promenade Stage. The announcements will likely be related to the Dark Harbor haunted event on the iconic ship, which is returning this year after a pandemic-related pause.