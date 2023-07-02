Movies in the Park are back for another summer of family-friendly and free film screenings (popcorn included), thanks to the Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department, Signal Hill Petroleum and Partners Of Parks.

While the event technically began last month, it’s not too late to join in on the fun on weekdays up until Aug. 25—just remember to bring your lawn chair, blankets and snacks. Movies begin at dusk, between 7 and 8 p.m., and are subject to change.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the season.

July 3: “Light Year” — Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.)

July 5: “Light Year” — El Dorado Park West (2800 Studebaker Road)

July 7: “Light Year” — Ramona Park (3301 E. 65th St.)

July 10: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — Veterans Park (101 E. 28th St.)

July 12: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — Recreation Park (4900 E. Seventh St.)

July 14: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.)

July 17: “Turning Red” — Pan American Park (5157 Centralia St.)

July 19: “Turning Red” — Drake Park (951 Maine Ave.)

July 21: “Turning Red” — Signal Hill Park (2175 Cherry Ave.)

July 24: “Toy Story” — Grace Park (361 E. Plymouth St.)

July 26: “Toy Story” — Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1910 Lemon Ave.)

July 28: “Toy Story” — Whaley Park (5620 E. Atherton St.)

July 31: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Somerset Park (1500 E. Carson St.)

August 2: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Bixby Park (130 Cherry Ave.)

August 4: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Cesar E. Chavez Park (401 Golden Ave.)

August 7: “Beauty and the Beast” — Atlantic Plaza Park (1000 Via Wanda)

August 9: “Beauty and the Beast” — DeForest Park (6255 DeForest Ave.)

August 11: “Beauty and the Beast” — Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)

August 14: “High School Musical” — Stearns Champions Park (4520 E. 23rd St.)

August 16: “High School Musical” — Scherer Park (4600 Long Beach Blvd.)

August 18: “High School Musical” — Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.)

August 19: “High School Musical” — Signal Hill Park (2175 Cherry Ave.)

August 21: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — College Estates Park (808 Stevely Ave.)

August 23: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st St.)

August 25: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — Wardlow Park (3457 Stanbridge Ave.)

For more information, call (562) 570-3226.