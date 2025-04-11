In what sounds like an episode ripped from the scripts of “Glee,” the Jordan High School choir will perform with Foreigner tomorrow as part of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

It’s another chance for the Jordan High choir, which has previously performed at Carnegie Hall, to shine on a big stage.

Ten members of the choir will perform “I Want To Know What Love Is” with Foreigner during the Grand Prix’s Saturday night concert.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience,” said Juan-Jose Garcia, Jordan’s choir director. “The students will feel that rock ‘n’ roll energy. It’s something they will remember for a very long time. It’s good to be recognized for the talent and commitment of the students and this is a very good opportunity for us.”

Foreigner frequently asks community and school choirs to perform with the band at concerts.

Garcia said Foreigner’s manager generously extended the invitation to the Jordan High choir to become real-life jukebox heroes.

Promo photo courtesy the Long Beach Grand Prix.

“This is something they like doing, working with community and school choirs, and they are excited to have our students on stage with them,” Garcia said. “We’re really pumped for it.”

The concert will take place in front of the Performing Arts Center and starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It is free for all Saturday ticket holders to the Grand Prix

