Musica Angelica is hosting a free community concert Saturday in Downtown as part of a series to expose new audiences to classical Baroque-style music.

The noon concert in the Miller Room at the Billie Jean King Public Library (200 W. Broadway) will include a performance from a soloist or small ensemble playing period music with historically accurate instruments. The musicians also share information about the music, its composers, instruments and context from the Baroque era.

Performers include Grammy-nominated artists Richard Savino, a soloist, director and performer, and Jennifer Ellis Kampani, one of the leading interpreters of the Baroque repertoire.

The goal of Musica Angelica’s educational events is to reach new audiences, including those in underserved areas, that aren’t exposed to this kind of music. The nonprofit performing arts company also gives free tickets to college students and other outreach programs with Long Beach Unified.

It began the community concerts in 2023. “We believe that musical arts should be accessible to everyone, and the local libraries are perfect hubs for these experiences,” Executive Director Matthew Faulkner said in a statement.

The Saturday event is the second performance in its community concert series. The remaining performances will be held at Los Altos Neighborhood Library on Feb. 1, and Michelle Obama Library on April 13. All performances begin at noon.

