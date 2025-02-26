The Vans Warped Tour revealed today its full lineup of bands coming to the Long Beach waterfront for the highly anticipated music festival on July 26 and 27.

Notable acts playing in Long Beach include Bowling For Soup, Atmosphere, Dropkick Murphys, Ice-T and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

More than 120 bands ranging from rock, punk, alternative, pop punk, emo and more are scheduled to play the show:

In honor of Warped Tour’s 30th anniversary, a few artists were announced each day starting on Jan. 27.

“These past 30 days have been an absolute blast bringing fans together, spotlighting legendary artists and rising talent, and reliving some of our favorite Warped moments,” Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman said in a statement.

This year’s lineup poster features artists in alphabetical order with the same name size for each, “giving equal representation to every artist,” according to the announcement.

The acts were booked in partnership with Insomniac, which was founded in 1993 and entered into a partnership with Live Nation in 2013.

Tickets are sold out for the Long Beach stop, but you can join the waitlist here. General admission two-day passes cost around $260.

Event sponsors include Vans, Amazon Music, 805 Beer, Eargasm, Casamigos, BeatBox Beverages, hiyo, peta2, Loyal to the Craft and Ernie Ball.

A Battle of the Bands organized by Ernie Ball is accepting submissions through May 1. After that date, six bands will compete for a chance to perform on the 2025 Vans Warped Tour main stage and share more than $65,000 in prizes.

Full details on that contest are available here.

Warped Tour held its last cross-country tour in 2018 when it celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Past iterations of the festival have featured Blink-182, Green Day, Paramore, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Katy Perry, Machine Gun Kelly and The Black Eyed Peas.