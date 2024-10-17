The Vans Warped Tour rock festival is coming to Long Beach next July, its first visit to Southern California in over five years.

Presale tickets for the two-day festival happening July 26 and 27 along the shoreline waterfront will go on sale here next Thursday at 9 a.m. PST.

Two-day passes are available for $149.98. The lineup has not yet been announced.

Long Beach is one of three stops on the tour, which will showcase 70 to 100 bands ranging from rock, punk, alternative, pop punk, emo and more.

“This is big,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a social media post. “This will be the biggest music event in Long Beach history, and you won’t want to miss it.”

Past iterations of the festival, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, have featured Blink-182, Green Day, Paramore, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Katy Perry, Machine Gun Kelly and The Black Eyed Peas.

Warped Tour held its last cross-country tour in 2018, when it celebrated its 25th anniversary.

It will stop in Washington, D.C. in June and Orlando, Florida, in November along with Long Beach in July.

“People are craving connection, live music, and the raw, unfiltered experience that Warped has always offered,” Kevin Lyman, the event’s founder, said in a statement.