Netflix announced Thursday afternoon that they’ve renewed “The Vince Staples Show” for a second season on the streaming platform.

The show is created by and stars North Long Beach rapper Vince Staples, and its first season was a critically acclaimed hit.

The first season, which premiered in February, showcases several Long Beach landmarks and is set in the city.

A production timeline and release schedule are not yet available. Staples also released a new album last week, Dark Times. The album is his final project with Def Jam Recordings, his record label for the entirety of his professional rap career thus far.