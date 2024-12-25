This year we had a significant election, lots of politics, unrest and more. But between it all there was family, compassion and joy. Take a look at some of the photos from the last 12 months that captured these moments.
Viviana Leon sits in her tent with another woman as they make Gumbiner Park their temporary home in Long Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Tomas De Los Reyes holds his daughter, Vivian, on his shoulders as they watch the fireworks during the 10th anniversary of the Long Beach Christmas Tree Lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Justina Santos reacts as Trump takes the state of Georgia as she attends the Los Angeles Country GOP Republican Party Election Night Watch Party at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles in Long Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Looking out from the inside of the East Village Cafe as a woman strolls by at 443 E. 1st St . in the East Village in Long Beach, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Mariachi’s perform as Citlalli Vazquez, 25, dances with her mother, Maria Mora, as they celebrate Vazquez becoming the newest deputy city prosecutor in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Kawanzaa Hutson hugs her son, Jeremiah Neal, 7, as they make the best of their time waiting in line to register for the 4th annual Skate Turn Up & Shoe Giveaway at Lincoln Park in Long Beach, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.
David Duarte is set for the 41st Annual Long Beach Pride Parade in Long Beach, Sunday, May 19, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Kevin Lee, Co-Owner of Tokyo Noir, the city’s newest speakeasy cuts his own ice for the Tokyo-style cocktails in Long Beach, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Christopher Bange, Theater Professor at Cal State University Long Beach in front of the iconic Walter Pyramid on the school’s campus in Long Beach, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Hundreds of CSULB students marched in support of Palestine and called for divestment at Cal State Long Beach on Thursday, May 2, 2024. During an hourslong rally outside Brotman Hall protesters used chairs and umbrellas to build makeshift barricades to block entrances to the plaza. Some entrances remained open and groups of people still moved freely through the area. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.