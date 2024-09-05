Starting Friday, Parkers’ Lighthouse will roll out its second installment of throwback offerings to celebrate 40 years at Shoreline Village.

In commemoration of its four decades in Long Beach, the three-story restaurant within view of the Queen Mary is bringing back a few items each month through the end of the year.

This month, the featured lunch menu item is the Tuscan chicken sandwich, while dinner items include two menu items from 1999 – coconut-crusted prawns and the chicken and shrimp jambalaya. For dessert, you can order a slice of key lime pie, which was last featured on the menu in 2010.

General Manager Stacy Lee, who has worked at the restaurant since graduating from high school two decades ago, and Michael Cole, vice president of operations at Select Restaurants, have been brainstorming which offerings to bring back each month through the end of the year.

Stacy Lee, general manager, in front of Parkers Lighthouse restaurant which is celebrating 40 years with September’s nostalgic throwback menu in Long Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

When Parkers’ Lighthouse opened in August 1984, it was the primary attraction at Shoreline Village. It has since benefited from a number of new attractions, including the Aquarium of the Pacific (which opened in 1998), the Pike Outlets and a number of surrounding businesses that cater to tourists, Lee said.

After holding nearly every position in the restaurant over the past few decades, Lee runs the two-story Parkers Lighthouse restaurant including the steakhouse on the third floor dubbed Queensview Steakhouse.

The third deck is open six nights a week with live jazz featured every night during dinner.

Parkers’ Lighthouse, 435 Shoreline Village Drive, is open for weekdays for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is open Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 10 p.m. for dinner on Friday and Saturday.