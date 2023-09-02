Summer may be reaching its end but concert season is approaching, which means there will be plenty of opportunities to hear music in Long Beach.

Some of our leading local art institutions are rounding out their 2023 seasons and many, including the Long Beach Symphony and Musica Angelica, have announced programming that will carry into 2024.

The Post is publishing a complete list of what’s on the schedule, and how to get tickets.

Let’s start with music:

LONG BEACH SYMPHONY

Classical:

Oct. 21 – Opening Night with Andreas Boyde : The symphony kicks off its 2023-2024 season with music from 19th century composers, with three colorful and romantic works including Johannes Brahms’s “Hungarian Dances,” Antonín Dvořák’s “Piano Concerto” with guest pianist Andreas Boyde. The show will close with a selection of pieces from Czech composer Bedrich Smetana including “My Fatherland: The Moldau,” “Sárka” and “From Bohemia’s Woods & Field.”

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Classical Concerts are performed at the Terrace Theater at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

Pops:

Oct. 28 – A Beatles Celebration by Classical Mystery Tour : The best of The Beatles music performed by Classical Mystery tour and the Long Beach Symphony.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

POPS! concerts are performed at the Long Beach Arena Pacific Ballroom at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

MUSICAL ANGELICA

Sept. 23 – The Bach Boys: Many of the children of famed composer Johann Sebastian Bach went on to have prolific careers as composers, and this concert by Musica Angelica performs some of the best pieces created by Bach, his children and other family members. This includes “Suite in E Minor” by Johann Bernhard Bach (J.S. Bach’s second cousin), “Harpsichord Concerto D-Minor, Wq. 23, H. 427” by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (J.S. Bach’s fifth child), “Flute Concerto D-Major BR-WFB C 15” by Wilhelm Friedemann Bach (J.S. Bach’s second child) and then two of J.S. Bach’s works, “Violin Concerto E-Major BWV 1042” and “Triple Concerto BWV 1044.”

Dec. 9 – The Joy of Christmas: Musica Angelica returns with one of its most popular concerts with European Christmas-time classics featuring music by Francesco Manfredini, Giuseppe Sammartini, Johann Adolf Hasse, Antonio Vivaldi, Michel Corette and Johann Sebastian Bach.

Jan. 27 – Happy Birthday Mozart: A concert celebrating the legacy of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a variety of his works and a composition by 18th century Austrian composer Johannes Matthias Sperger.

April 20 – Vivaldi il Veneziano: An ode to the music of Antonio Vivaldi features four compositions by the Italian composer including “Oboe Concerto in C Major, RV 447,” “Flute Concerto in G Major, RV 437” and more.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

LONG BEACH CAMERATA SINGERS

Sept. 21 – Opening Night Gala, Share the Magic: A night of honoring philanthropic community members with dinner, drinks and a performance by the Camerata Singers.

Oct. 8 – Peace Project VII, The Worth of Water: This annual concert series uses art as a vehicle for peace and understanding. This year’s Peace Project dives into environmental justice with water as the theme. The concert will feature works that refer to water in its libretto including Samuel Barber’s “To Be Sung on the Water,” “The Prow” by local composer Matthew Lyon Hazzard, and the folk song, “Oh Shenandoah; The Wide Missouri,” among others. Before the concert, there will be a free Enviro-Arts Fair in the Long Beach Arena featuring exhibitors offering information about the environmental issues and science around water usage, water pollution and water conservation.

Nov. 29 – Candlelight Christmas with Catalyst: The Camerata Singers professional chamber group, the Catalyst Chamber Ensemble, will perform a capella renditions of traditional holiday songs.

Dec. 21 – Handel’s “Messiah”: The Camerata Singers annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” returns for its 16th year. The Tesserae Baroque Ensemble and award-winning soloists will also be joining the concert this year, performing to all the most famed arias and choruses of the musical masterpiece.

March 9 – Brahms “Requiem”: The group accompanies the Long Beach Symphony for a concert featuring French composer Guillaume Connesson’s “Cosmic Trilogy (Aleph),” Vaughan Williams’s “Serenade to Music” and Johannes Brahms’s “Requiem.”

April 7 – ChoralFest Long Beach – Catalyst: The Camerata Singers professional chamber group, the Catalyst Chamber Ensemble, returns with a medley of choral music.

May 18 – Evening of Song: Camerata’s full 80-member ensemble finishes their season with a lively performance of solos, ensembles and choruses highlighting the full scope of the group and individual talents of the chorus.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

CARPENTER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Oct. 8 – When You Wish Upon A Star : This jazz tribute to 100 years of Disney music features nostalgic tunes sung and performed by pianist and music director Sean Mason and singers Kim Nalley and Sasha Dobson.

: This jazz tribute to 100 years of Disney music features nostalgic tunes sung and performed by pianist and music director Sean Mason and singers Kim Nalley and Sasha Dobson. Nov. 8-9 – Broadway Baby, Melissa Errico : Broadway star Melissa Errico pays tribute to her mentor, Stephen Sondheim, with a full night of songs by the famed composer.

: Broadway star Melissa Errico pays tribute to her mentor, Stephen Sondheim, with a full night of songs by the famed composer. Nov. 12 – Symphonic Jazz Orchestra : This 68-member orchestra expertly combines jazz and classical music for a timeless concert.

: This 68-member orchestra expertly combines jazz and classical music for a timeless concert. Dec. 3 – Carole King Songbook : Hear all of Carole King’s most beloved hits by premiere Carole King tribute band Tapestry with singer Suzanne O Davis.

: Hear all of Carole King’s most beloved hits by premiere Carole King tribute band Tapestry with singer Suzanne O Davis. Dec. 13-14 – Allan Harris – A Nat King Cole Christmas : Hear renditions of Nat King Cole’s beautiful holiday songs performed by Harlem-based vocalist and composer Allan Harris.

: Hear renditions of Nat King Cole’s beautiful holiday songs performed by Harlem-based vocalist and composer Allan Harris. Dec. 16 – David Benoit : Five-time Grammy nominee jazz pianist David Benoit returns to the Carpenter Center to perform the music of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

: Five-time Grammy nominee jazz pianist David Benoit returns to the Carpenter Center to perform the music of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Jan. 14 – The Doo Wop Project : This new show features Broadway talent performing fresh renditions of classic Doo Wop hits and some contemporary favorites from Adele to Garth Brooks.

: This new show features Broadway talent performing fresh renditions of classic Doo Wop hits and some contemporary favorites from Adele to Garth Brooks. Jan. 19 – Space Oddity : Experience the music of David Bowie at David Brighton’s Space Oddity, a premiere Bowie tribute band.

: Experience the music of David Bowie at David Brighton’s Space Oddity, a premiere Bowie tribute band. Jan. 26 – Julia Keefe Quartet: A medley of swinging jazz favorites and originals performed by nationally acclaimed Native American jazz vocalist Julia Keefe and her quartet.

A medley of swinging jazz favorites and originals performed by nationally acclaimed Native American jazz vocalist Julia Keefe and her quartet. March 6-7 – Storm Large : Expect to hear a variety of tunes from jazz standards to Broadway anthems from the powerful voice of singer Storm Large, who many might recognize from performances on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021.

: Expect to hear a variety of tunes from jazz standards to Broadway anthems from the powerful voice of singer Storm Large, who many might recognize from performances on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021. March 9 – Charo : The legendary Charo will perform a dynamic concert that highlights her talents as a singer, Flamenco guitarist and pop icon.

: The legendary Charo will perform a dynamic concert that highlights her talents as a singer, Flamenco guitarist and pop icon. March 16 – Branford Marsalis Quartet : The three-time Grammy-award-winner Brandford Marsalis returns with his quartet for an evening of contemporary jazz performances.

: The three-time Grammy-award-winner Brandford Marsalis returns with his quartet for an evening of contemporary jazz performances. March 17 – Trailblazing Women of Country : Dynamic singers Miko Marks and Kristina Train pay tribute to trailblazing female country music stars with songs by Pasty Cline, Loreta Lynn and Dolly Parton.

: Dynamic singers Miko Marks and Kristina Train pay tribute to trailblazing female country music stars with songs by Pasty Cline, Loreta Lynn and Dolly Parton. March 23 – Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles : The country’s premier Mexican folk Dance Company will perform a colorful show of traditional song and dance plus contemporary song by Selena and Jenni Rivera.

: The country’s premier Mexican folk Dance Company will perform a colorful show of traditional song and dance plus contemporary song by Selena and Jenni Rivera. May 5 – Symphonic Jazz Orchestra : This 68-member orchestra expertly combines jazz and classical music for a timeless concert.

: This 68-member orchestra expertly combines jazz and classical music for a timeless concert. May 8-9 – Lucie Arnaz: Singer, actor and daughter to Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Lucie Arnaz explores her career with performances of some of Broadway’s most memorable tunes.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

MUSICAL THEATRE WEST

Oct. 20 – Nov. 5 – “The Sound of Music”: Musical Theatre West brings to life Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical about a whimsical, free-spirited postulant who changes the lives of an Austrian family. Expect all the breathtaking songs, dance numbers and set designs that have made Musical Theatre West one of the best places in Long Beach to see live musical theater.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.