As we begin making plans for the new year ahead, Long Beach offers plenty of opportunities to experience a live orchestra, a choral ensemble, musical theatre and more performing arts.

We’ve put together a guide with every show we could find for the spring, summer and fall season. Below you’ll find programming from the Long Beach Symphony, Musica Angelica, Carpenter Performing Arts Center and more.

You’ll also find information on each show and how to get your tickets.

Long Beach Symphony

Classical:

Feb. 17 – Pictures at an Exhibition: The Long Beach Symphony performs an orchestral version of Modest Mussorgsky’s piano suite, “Pictures at an Exhibition.” The night will also open with Concerto Overture No. 2 by Florence Price, the first African American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer.

Feb. 17 – Pictures at an Exhibition: The Long Beach Symphony performs an orchestral version of Modest Mussorgsky's piano suite, "Pictures at an Exhibition." The night will also open with Concerto Overture No. 2 by Florence Price, the first African American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer.

March 9 – Brahms "Requiem": Bidding farewell to winter, this program includes French composer Guillaume Connesson's "Cosmic Trilogy," Ralph Vaughn Williams' "Serenade to Music" and Johannes Brahms' "Deutsches Requiem," featuring the Long Beach Camerata Singers.

June 1 – Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1: The last concert of the summer begins with Anton Bruckner's "'Romantic' Symphony" inspired by medieval life. The evening ends with Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1, one of the most performed piano concertos.

June 2 – RuMBA Foundation Family Concert: Carnival of the Animals: Entry for kids is free at this family-friendly concert which also includes a presentation on symphony instruments, arts and crafts as well as a petting zoo.

Pops:

Feb. 3 – Windborne’s Music of The Rolling Stones: Stones cover band, Windborne’s Music of The Rolling Stones, pays tribute to six decades of hits from the legendary rock and roll group.

Feb. 3 – Windborne's Music of The Rolling Stones: Stones cover band, Windborne's Music of The Rolling Stones, pays tribute to six decades of hits from the legendary rock and roll group.

March 23 – Landslide: The Music of Fleetwood Mac: Landslide, a Fleetwood Mac cover band, performs the band's hits alongside the Long Beach Symphony.

May 4 – Disco Fever Dance Party – feat. Classical Night Fever: Dubbed "the Ultimate Disco Party Band," Classical Night Fever brings the groove with hits from Barry White, the Bee Gees and more. 70s costumes and hairstyles are encouraged.

Musica Angelica

Jan. 27 – Happy Birthday Mozart: The baroque orchestra performs and pays tribute to some of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s many pieces throughout his life.

Jan. 27 – Happy Birthday Mozart: The baroque orchestra performs and pays tribute to some of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's many pieces throughout his life.

April 20 – Vivaldi il Veneziano: This evening highlights the work of Venice composer Antonio Vivaldi, full of "sequential mastery" and "technical bravo," whether the pieces are tied to a season or not.

Long Beach Camerata Singers

March 9 – Brahms “Requiem”: The singers accompany the Long Beach Symphony as they perform French composer Guillaume Connesson’s “Cosmic Trilogy,” Vaughan Williams’ “Serenade to Music” and Johannes Brahms’ “Requiem.”

March 9 – Brahms "Requiem": The singers accompany the Long Beach Symphony as they perform French composer Guillaume Connesson's "Cosmic Trilogy," Vaughan Williams' "Serenade to Music" and Johannes Brahms' "Requiem."

April 7 – Music of the Bard with Catalyst: The Catalyst Chamber Ensemble returns for a spring recital of choral music.

May 19 – Evening of Song: Hooray for Hollywood!: Individual singers will showcase their talents and personalities in an evening of favorite songs from Hollywood films.

Carpenter Performing Arts Center

Jan. 26 – Julie Keefe Quartet: Nationally acclaimed jazz vocalist, actor, activist and educator Julie Keefe (Nez Perce) honors Indigenous contributions to jazz.

Jan. 26 – Julie Keefe Quartet: Nationally acclaimed jazz vocalist, actor, activist and educator Julie Keefe (Nez Perce) honors Indigenous contributions to jazz.

March 6 & 7 – Storm Large: Chanteuse Storm Large, who was on 2021's "America's Got Talent" returns with sultry, jazz standards, Broadway hits and timeless anthems.

March 9 – Charo: The famed actress and musician Charo performs a high-energy concert featuring her award-winning Flamenco guitar playing.

March 16 – An Evening with Branford Marsalis: Jazz master and three-time Grammy award saxophonist Branford Masalis returns with his quartet, known for their improvisation, energy and musical connection.

March 17 – Trailblazing Women of Country: Soloist Miko Marks and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train, with an all-female band, pay tribute to country music pioneers Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.

March 23 – Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles: The Mexican folk dance company, led by Kareli Montoya and accompanied by musicians from Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, delivers an evening of colorful, traditional song and dance.

May 11 – Symphonic Jazz Orchestra: The 68-member ensemble, conducted by director Mitch Glickman with special guest Jazz Master Hubert Laws, honors the life of composer Don Sebesky through pieces like "Amazing Grace," "Malagueña" and "Sebastian's Theme."

May 8 & 9 – Lucie Arnaz: The singer, actor and daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz highlights her life on the stage through hits from some of Broadway's greatest shows and gives insight into how they were made.

Musical Theatre West

Feb. 9 to 25 – “42nd Street”: Follow small-town dancer Peggy Sawyer as she uses her naive charm to join the biggest new show in town and dance her way into the spotlight when the lead gets injured and needs someone to replace them.

Feb. 9 to 25 – "42nd Street": Follow small-town dancer Peggy Sawyer as she uses her naive charm to join the biggest new show in town and dance her way into the spotlight when the lead gets injured and needs someone to replace them.

April 12 to 28 – "Million Dollar Quartet": This is a world in which Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley join forces after an impromptu jam session, changing rock and roll forever. Watch as these characters perform hits like "Great Balls of Fire", "Hound Dog" and "I Walk the Line" live.

July 12 to 28 – "Newsies": Based on the real Newsboys Strike of 1899, Newsies is the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of being an artist away from the city. After a publishing giant raises newspaper prices at the expense of newsboys, they band together to take action.

Oct. 18 to Nov. 3 – "Ain't Misbehavin'": Performers bring the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 30s to life in one of the most popular revues ever with memorable, sassy and sometimes sultry song and dance.

