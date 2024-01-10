Fans of See’s Candies can rejoice as the beloved 103-year-old institution is now open at the Bixby Knolls Shopping Center.

The famous LA-based confectionary will celebrate its second Long Beach location with a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., the first 50 in-store guests will receive a special gift and all shoppers who arrive before 12:30 p.m. will be entered for the chance to win free lollipops for a year. Free samples and special opening-day offers will also be available.

See’s Candies President and CEO Pat Egan will also be there to kick off the celebration.

The iconic candy brand first opened in 1921 and has grown to over 240 shops nationwide. Associated candy boxes, truffles, and lollipops are some of the brands more popular items.

See’s Candies is now open at 4270 Long Beach Blvd.