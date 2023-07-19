As small businesses continue to rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic hit dining and retail stores, Long Beach has launched the Shop Long Beach program, which rewards customers shopping at more than 60 local businesses.

The program kicked off with the “Small Biz Blitz” contest, which runs from July 1 until Sept. 3. During that time, customers can submit photos of their receipts from independent businesses to earn points and rewards.

Inviting friends to participate will also rack up points. Prizes range from $500 and $1,000 in LocalCash (money that’s available in the contactless payment app from Localight, which is the program’s partner), rewards worth $20, and weekly prizes at local restaurants like $50 at Willmore Wine Bar and Buono’s Authentic Pizzeria. Over 100 people will receive prizes and rewards, according to a Localight spokesperson.

The campaign aims to generate $1 million in additional local spending by incentivizing shoppers and diners to spend their money around town. Winners can begin using their rewards through a phased rollout across different neighborhoods throughout the summer.

The Pie Bar in Downtown is one of the dozens of businesses participating.

“I joined the program because we love connecting with our neighbors,” The Pie Bar’s founder, Laurie Gray, said in a statement. “Small businesses grow and thrive on the support from those living and working in the local area. When you shop local, you’re investing in your community and that benefits everyone.”

Rewards spending will start Sept. 4, with a focus on North, West and Central Long Beach businesses to stimulate spending in areas the city has identified as low- and moderate-income areas with local businesses owners who identify as Black, Latino, Cambodian and Asian and Pacific Islander.

Shoppers and diners can sign up on online to see the over 50 participating businesses and register for the contest. Any independent merchant that hasn’t already signed up can join online as well. Here’s some businesses that have joined:

The Wicked Wolf

California Tan & Wellness

Tom’s Automotive Service Center

Long Beach Vintage Etc.

Black Sheep Salon

Baker Style Center

Enhanced By Vee

Feather & Leaf Acupuncture

Shara Stores

Bamboo Teri House

Sculpt Fitness Long Beach

Bixby Knolls Wellness Center

Areté Beauté

Los Compadres Restaurant

Cassidy’s Corner Café LBX

Simple Health Wellness

The Vintage LBC

AndyLiz Boutique

Tom’s Burgers & Teriyaki

Casa Chaskis Peruvian Restaurant

Fluffy’s Sno-Balls

Black Ring Coffee

Got A Leaf

Buvons

Long Beach Ice

All City Party

Angel Food Donuts

Hungry Drea Creations

Hahn Jewelry

Five Starr Pilates & Fitness

Luv, Maman

Catalano’s Pizza

Vero Pilates

Fair Trade Long Beach Retail Collective

Wrigley Coffee

C.M.R. Flowers and Party Supply

WUT A PICKLE LLC

Aguas Way

Dainty Disco

El Paisa

La Guanaquita (both locations)

Taco Loco 2

El Pollo Imperial

Ricardo’s Nursery

The Teriyaki Grill

39 Degrees

The Pie Bar

Barry’s Long Beach

Ethikli

Colossus Bread

Rainbow Juices

Tuesday’s Sweet Shoppe

Long Beach Beer Lab

Buono’s Authentic Pizzeria

GreenCoast Hydroponics

Tracy’s Bar & Grill

The Attic

Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant

Partake Collective

Jongewaard’s Bake n Broil

“Long Beach is committed to fostering economic growth by supporting increased spending at our local businesses,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement.

In late 2022, the city sought vendors to launch the Shop Long Beach program, ultimately choosing the Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion (LBCEI) in partnership with Localight, a Long Beach-based startup. Funding for the program comes from the Long Beach Recovery Act.