Famed Long Beach rapper-turned-actor Snoop Dogg is starring in a new sports comedy that takes place in his hometown, which premieres Friday, Jan. 26 on Amazon Prime

An official trailer of “The Underdoggs” dropped in December and features shots of promenant locations around the city like the massive “LONG BEACH” lettering, that welcomes drivers into the city after exiting the 710 onto W. Shoreline Drive in Downtown.

A Long Beach native himself, Snoop’s new film will “prominently feature” his alma mater, Long Beach Polytechnic High School, as first reported by the Long Beach Press Telegram. The film is inspired by the Snoop Youth Football League, dedicated to giving underprivileged kids opportunities to participate in football and cheer.

In the movie, Snoop (Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) plays washed-up ex-pro football star Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings, who is mandated to community service coaching an “unruly pee-wee” youth football team through the Long Beach Recreations Department.

The cast features stars like Mike Epps, Tika Sumpter, Kandi Burruss, George Lopez, Andrew Schulz and Kal Penn.

The rapper also recently starred in “Day Shift,” a 2022 action comedy film about vampire hunters, starring Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.

“The Underdoggs” is R-rated and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on Friday.