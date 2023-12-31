Another year is almost behind us, and with its passing we reflect on all of the stories that characterized, highlighted and even scarred Long Beach in 2023.
We reflect not just on the stories reported but on the images captured by the visuals team at the Long Beach Post this year. Through tragedy and celebration, artistry and activism — our photographers have captured it all.
From the death of 17-year-old Khalil Saleem Jr., who was
killed while playing basketball at Silverado Park, to 12-year-old Eric Gregory Brown III, who was killed in a drive-by shooting, we were there as families mourned.
This year also marked the start of the city’s emergency on homelessness. During that time, we documented and photographed the journey of 70-year-old
Theresa Dunbar who made it off the streets and into a space she loves.
We also woke up before dawn to capture the
homeless count in January, where volunteers made contact with and tallied the unhoused.
Below you’ll see the 10 images we’ve handpicked as the top photos of 2023.
Khalil Saleem Sr. holds up a photo of his son Khalil Saleem Jr., a 17-year-old who was killed while playing basketball at Silverado Park on Jan. 21 in Long Beach. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Theresa Dunbar, 70, and her new apartment at Gold Star Manor are reflected in family pictures Wednesday, May 10, 2023. After being unhoused for years, Dunbar said one of her favorite things about the new space is being able to hang her photographs. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Ghermayn Baker takes off an old woven seat of a chair at his work studio, Point by Point Furniture Repair in Long Beach, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The studio specializes in woven furniture. Photo by Thomas R. Cordva. Gianna Johns, co-owner of Baby Gee, takes a sip out of one of her bar’s hand-made mugs Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Omar Rodriguez comforts his mother Manuela Sahagun after a press conference announcing a settlement from the Long Beach Unified School District in the death of Mona Rodriguez in Long Beach, Friday, April 4, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova. Keisha Stewart, a director with the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, and others are reflected in water after rain during a protest against “unsafe” staffing levels at various Dignity Health hospitals, including St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach where the protest took place Monday, March 20, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Raindrops form on a window as a man walks by during a major storm in Long Beach Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova. A community comes together for a vigil for 12-year-old Eric Gregory Brown III as his mother Angela Washington is comforted in Long Beach, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova. Ligia Flores, of the Long Beach Health Department, asks questions of a homeless man living in a tent at Lincoln Park during the early morning hours of the citywide point-in-time count in Long Beach Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Unionized food, beverage and retail workers picket for higher wages and improved benefits from their employer, Paradies Lagardère, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Paradies almost exclusively operates concessions at Long Beach Airport. Photo by Brandon Richardson.