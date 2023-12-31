Another year is almost behind us, and with its passing we reflect on all of the stories that characterized, highlighted and even scarred Long Beach in 2023.

We reflect not just on the stories reported but on the images captured by the visuals team at the Long Beach Post this year. Through tragedy and celebration, artistry and activism — our photographers have captured it all.

From the death of 17-year-old Khalil Saleem Jr., who was killed while playing basketball at Silverado Park, to 12-year-old Eric Gregory Brown III, who was killed in a drive-by shooting, we were there as families mourned.

This year also marked the start of the city’s emergency on homelessness. During that time, we documented and photographed the journey of 70-year-old Theresa Dunbar who made it off the streets and into a space she loves.

We also woke up before dawn to capture the homeless count in January, where volunteers made contact with and tallied the unhoused.

Below you’ll see the 10 images we’ve handpicked as the top photos of 2023.