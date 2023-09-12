Poke chain Sweetfin will have a grand opening for its first Long Beach location Friday, Sept. 15.

The chain, which has taken over the former Z-Pizza location, offers various poke bowl options with different raw fish items like gochujang salmon, truffled yuzu albacore, and more.

Sweetfin also offers vegetarian options, for those who want to skip the raw fish, and customizable burritos.

The grand opening will begin at 11 a.m., the first 50 guests will receive a giveaway tote with treats. Customers will also have the chance to enter a raffle giveaway and enjoy some shaved ice. Sweetfin will donate 30% of all opening day proceeds to Conservation Corps of Long Beach.

Co-owner Seth Cohen first tried poke while on vacation in Hawaii and has since turned Sweetfin into a chain with over 15 locations across Southern California.

Sweetfin will be located at 4612 Second St.