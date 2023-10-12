The Hangout on Retro Row will close its shop at the end of this year after a mutual decision between business owners.

True to its namesake, for six years the shop on Fourth Street has been a space where people can hang out, drink coffee, shop unique hand-crafted items, attend workshops and more.

“We’re so proud of this place that we built together,” according to an emailed statement from the business owners. “The Hangout on 4th fully became the inspiring creative communal space we all dreamed of.”

The Hangout concept will open in downtown San Luis Obispo on Oct. 13.

Melissa Carpenter and her family “dove head first into farm life,” the statement said, and purchased property in San Luis Obispo where they’ll be closer to her daughter living further up north.

Business at the Long Beach space will continue as usual until their final day on Dec. 31 which marks the end of their lease.

The Golden Garden, a shop located within The Hangout founded by Tanya Bartels, will continue to teach the Long Beach community about gardening and work one-on-one with clients. Similarly, Bel Canto Books, also located within The Hangout, will remain local and open at the new KUBO LB collective workspace in Bixby Knolls and continue at Steel Cup Cafe. They will also continue to operate their online store.

“We made [this decision] because we are all ready for a change,” the statement said. “And we think change is good.”

The Hangout is located at 2122 E. 4th St.